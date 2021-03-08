Apply COVID 19 vaccination appointment online, register on Aarogya Setu App and Coin Portal

Loading...

Complete details about COVID 19 vaccination appointment, apply online, register on Arogya Setu App and Coin Portal

The second phase of Kovid 19 vaccination began on 1 March 2021. The government has launched a COIN portal to encourage citizen participation and make the vaccination process easier. Through this digital platform, people can register themselves and make online bookings for vaccination. However, the second phase of vaccination is open only to people aged 60 and above 45 years of age. In addition, the user manual of the appointment process has been updated on the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Health Authority (NHA).

Interested applicants can make an appointment on the Coin portal and Arogya Setu portal for booking an appointment.

COVID 19 Vaccination Appointment

This article explains the online process to take an appointment for vaccination, application online and registration online on the Kaukin & Arogya Setu App.

How to apply for Kovid 19 vaccination online @ cowin.gov.in

See our step-by-step guide to apply online for the Kovid 19 vaccination appointment on the CO Win portal.

Go to the official portal of CO Win.

It takes the online user to the home page.

Click to register for vaccination.

Enter valid mobile number.

Click the Get OTP button.

This is followed by an OTP on the registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP in the relevant field and click on the Verify button.

Once the OTP is verified, it redirects the online user to the “Immunization of Registration” page.

Enter the required details on the “Immunization of Registration” page.

Enter / Select Photo ID Proof, Driving License Number, Name, Gender, Year of Birth.

answer the question: Do you have any comradities (pre-existing medical conditions).

Do you have any comradities (pre-existing medical conditions). Click on the register button.

After successful registration, the system will show the account details.

Candidates can add 3 more people associated with this mobile number by clicking the “Add more” button at the bottom right of the page.

Enter details such as photo ID proof, photo ID number, name, year of birth, gender and mobile number of the applicant.

Citizens can set appointment time from the “Account Statement” page.

Click Schedule Appointment.

It then redirects the online user to the book appointment for the vaccination page.

Enter the state, district, block and postcode on the following page.

Click on the book button.

It redirects to the next page, where the applicant should click on the confirm button.

After confirmation, a confirmation page with the message “Appointment Successful” will appear.

After this a new page opens showing that your vaccination appointment has been confirmed.

How to apply Kovid 19 Vaccination Appointment on Arogya Setu App

Let us see the online process of applying online for Kovid 19 Vaccination appointment on Arogya Setu App.

Open the Arogya Setu app on your mobile.

Enter your mobile number and click on OTP (One Time Password).

Enter the OTP received on your mobile number and click on the Verify button.

In the Arogya Setu app, go to the Cowin tab, and tap on the Vaccination tab.

Click on the Proceed button.

On the registration page, enter the photo ID type, number and full name.

You must also enter the gender and age of the person. For example, you can use a driving license, Aadhaar card as photo ID proof.

If the person you are registering for is a senior citizen, click on the register button.

If the application is a person with comrades, they will need to click Yes for the question: Do you have any comedities (pre-existing medical conditions).

Once registered, the system sends a confirmation message to the registered mobile number.

After the registration process, the system will display the account details.

Please remember that one person can add up to four more people connected to the previously entered mobile number.

Applicants can enter details of other persons by clicking on the add button.

In front of the account details of registered names, you will see a column named “Action”. Below this, you will see a calendar icon. Click on it to schedule an appointment.

Now, enter the details like State / UT, District, Block and Pincode.

After entering all these details, click on the “Search” button.

A list of vaccination centers based on your location will appear. You can choose any one of them and then look at the vaccination dates available at these centers. If slot and date options are available, you can select one as per your convenience. You can also select the dates from next week and then click on the “Book” option.

A “confirmation of appointment” page will show the details of the booking. If the information is correct, you can click “Confirm” or click “Back” to make some changes.

The system displays an “Appointment Successful” page showing all the details.

Applicants can download and save confirmation of vaccination details for future references.

Note: On going for appointment, people between 45 years and 60 years will have to carry a medical certificate.

CO Win Official Website

Arogya Setu Mobile App Download

COVID 19 Vaccination Appointment Frequently Asked Questions

Where do I apply for an appointment for Kovid 19 vaccination online? Applicants can apply online for counseling on the cowin.gov.in portal and Arogya Setu App. Who are eligible for the second phase of Kovid 19 Vaccination 2021? Citizens who are 60 years of age and above 45 years of age are eligible for Kovid 19 Vaccination 2021. Can I book Kovid 19 vaccination appointment online as per my feasibility? Yes, applicants book an appointment online for vaccination based on their possible dates. Where do I download the Arogya Setu App to book an appointment for vaccination? Citizens can download the Arogya Setu App on the Google Play Store online.