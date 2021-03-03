[Apply] Delhi Ladli Scheme 2021 Application Form | Status online on wcddel.in

Delhi Ladli Scheme 2021 Apply Online: Ladli scheme has a major plan Delhi Government Providing financial support to girls. Ladli scheme application form PDF download facility is now available online for girl candidates. The main objective of this scheme is to stop female feticide and improve the sex ratio. The online process implemented Delhi Ladli Scheme has been started and the state government. Through this initiative, girls are being encouraged towards education. In this article, we will tell you about the complete details of the Delhi Ladli scheme in which how to check the Ladli status online.

The WCD Department acknowledges the support of the Directorate of Education, MCD, NDMC in the implementation of the Ladli scheme. State Bank Life Insurance Company Limited (SBIL) is the fund manager of the scheme. Financial assistance under the scheme is provided in the form of fixed deposits – Rs. 11,000 / – if born in hospital or Rs. 10,000 / – if at the time of birth registration in the home and Rs. 5000 / – each beyond five milestones i.e. Class I, VI, IX, XI and XII.

The Delhi Ladli Scheme is the official website wcddel.in. In a cabinet meeting on 2 March 2021, the state government. Approved Rs. 100 crores for the implementation of the Delhi Ladli Scheme.

What is Delhi Ladli Scheme 2021

To end discrimination of girls, the Delhi government on 1 January 2008 launched the Ladli scheme for the protection of girls. The Delhi Ladli Scheme emphasizes the safety of girls and promotes education by providing financial support. Apart from this, the Delhi Ladli Scheme also emphasizes on promoting awareness on the importance of girls in the society.

state government. The purpose of Delhi is to empower girls socially and economically. On one hand, the Delhi Ladli scheme will encourage parents to register births of girls and on the other hand, it will reduce the dropout rate of girls from schools. Additionally, the Ladli scheme will provide financial security to women and encourage them to pursue higher education.

Delhi ladli scheme application form pdf download

Prescribed application The concerned District Women and Child Development Officer, WCD, can be obtained from the Govt. Delhi Government Recognized School. The Delhi Ladli Scheme application form can also be downloaded in PDF format through the link given here – http://www.wcddel.in/pdf/LadliFormOct2015.pdf

The Delhi Ladli Scheme application form PDF is shown below: –

Delhi ladli scheme application form pdf download

To download the Delhi Ladli Scheme application form is available on the link page which can be accessed using the link – http://wcddel.in/ladli.html. Candidates can submit the Delhi Ladli Scheme application form PDF to the concerned district office. In case of girl going to school within 90 days of the girl’s admission and newborn girls within one year of birth, the form has to be submitted.

Eligibility Criteria for Delhi Ladli Scheme

To become eligible for the Delhi Ladli Scheme, candidates have to fulfill the eligibility criteria:

The girl should be born in Delhi as shown by the birth certificate issued by the Registrar (Birth & Death), MCD / NDMC.

The applicant must be a resident of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, at least three years before the date of birth of the girl child.

Annual family income should not exceed Rs 1 lakh.

If the girl is going to school, then her school must be recognized by the Delhi government. / MCD / NDMC.

The benefit of the scheme is limited to two live girls per family.

Delhi Ladli scheme document required

Before applying online, all the candidates should check the Delhi Ladli Scheme documents: –

Proof of three years residence in Delhi before registration

Income certificate / affidavit showing annual income of the family

Birth certificate of girl child issued by Registrar of MCD / NDMC

Group photo of parents with baby girl.

Caste certificate in case of SC / ST / OBC.

Copy of Aadhaar card of parent and child, if available.

Delhi Ladli Yojana Apply Process

The Delhi Ladli Scheme implements online process which includes registration in district office or schools or renewal process in schools. Here we are describing these processes in detail.

Ladli scheme registration at district offices

The Ladli scheme registration process in the district offices is given in the image below: –

Delhi Ladli Scheme Registration District Office

Ladli scheme registration in schools

Ladli scheme registration process in schools is given in the image below: –

Delhi Ladli Scheme Registration School

Ladli scheme renewal process in schools

Ladli scheme renewal process in schools is given in the image below: –

Delhi Ladli Yojna Renewal Schools

Full details of Ladli scheme implementing online process can be checked. http://www.wcddel.in/streesakti_3Ladli.html

How can you check the status of Delhi Ladli scheme online

Here is a direct link to understand how you can check Delhi Ladli Scheme. https://corporatesolutions.onlinesbilife.com/ladli/Ladlifundvalue.aspx

The page to check the status of Delhi Ladli scheme online is shown below: –

Check delhi ladli scheme status online

Here candidates can enter their policy number, group member ID, date of birth, captcha and click ”.PresentedButton to check the status of Delhi Ladli Scheme online.

Objectives of Delhi Ladli Yojana

Following are the main objectives behind the launch of Delhi Ladli Scheme: –

Socially and economically empowering girls.

Promotion of birth registration of girl child.

Female feticide control

Improvement in sex ratio.

Stop discrimination against girls.

Promoting education among girls

Reducing the school dropout rate for female students.

Protection of girl students for their higher education.

Financial assistance under Delhi Ladli Scheme

Financial assistance in the name of eligible girls under the scheme has been sanctioned in the following stages:

s. Financial aid phase Amount (in Rs.) 1. For institutional delivery 11000 / – (provided the girl has been born in the last one year) 2. For home delivery 10000 / – (Girl born in last one year) 3. On admission to first grade 5000 / – Rs. ४. On admission in class 6th 5000 / – Rs. 5. On entering class 9 5000 / – Rs. ६. On passing 10th grade 5000 / – Rs. … On entering the 12th grade 5000 / – Rs. Delhi Ladli Scheme Financial Assistance

The maturity amount at the end of the lock-in-period will vary depending on the stage at which each girl enters the scheme and registers under it.

Delhi Ladli Scheme Implementation

Financial arrangements have been made with SBI Life Insurance Company Limited and State Bank of India for the implementation of the scheme.

This amount is sanctioned in the name of the girl child and is deposited with SBI Life Insurance Company Limited (SBIL), which manages the amount until the girl attains the age of 18 and has passed the tenth standard or Admission in class-twelfth, the girl can claim maturity amount after attaining the milestone.

The scheme envisages timely payment by the government. In the name of the girl child, they will be named after them as fixed deposits and redeemed with interest earned, when the child reaches the age of 18 and has passed tenth / twelfth grade as a regular student.

Maturity Claim Procedure for Delhi Ladli Scheme

Girls registered under the scheme will file maturity claims after passing 10th standard if they are 18 years of age or have passed 12th standard.

Students are required to submit an application along with the acknowledgment letter received from SBIL; Home Address; 10th or 12th table (whichever is applicable); Copy of bank passbook showing account number; Mobile / Landline Number.

Beneficiary girls are required to open a zero balance savings account with State Bank of India by showing the acknowledgment letter received from the bank.

Prior to this stage, funds are transferred to the unique ID number of the beneficiary girl child allotted by the State Bank of India.

Delhi Ladli Scheme Helpline Number

For more information, visit the official website http://wcddel.in/index.html Or you can contact on the toll free number given below: –

SBI Toll Free Number: – 1800229090 is

Delhi Ladli Yojana: – 011-23381892

