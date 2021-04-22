Apply for 138 Assistant Audit Officer Post @ bpsc.bih.nic.in Check Details

The Bihar Public Service Fee has introduced the net utility for 138 posts of Assistant Audit Officer in Audit Directorate underneath Fiance Division Authorities of Bihar. The candidates can go to the official web site to use for this recruitment. The net portal will activate from seventeenth April 2021 and the final date to submit the net utility can be fifteenth Could 2021. The net utility can be accessible on the official web site solely and the shape can be accepted via on-line mode. Steps to fill within the Bihar Public Service Fee on-line utility:

Go to the official web site of BPSC i.e @bpsc.gov.in

Click on on the choice highlighted on the display ” BPSC Recruitment 2021″

Generate the registration Id and password to login the recruitment web page

Fill within the candidate’s identify, father’s identify, Date of delivery, a passport measurement {photograph}, and a scanned copy of the candidates’ signature

Learn the shape earlier than submitting

Pay the examination price and submit the shape

Obtain the pdf and take a print out for the longer term reference

The candidate of age 21 years to 37 years can apply for the recruitment. The age leisure can be relevant for the reserved class candidates. The candidates should have handed commencement in any department from any acknowledged college and school. The candidates who’ve accomplished their commencement in commerce, statistics or arithmetic, and economics from any college can apply for this recruitment. They need to have handed the MBA in Finance or Chartered Accountant (CA) or ICWA and CS certificates. The examination price for Common class candidates can be Rs.600/-, SC/ST/PWD, candidate’s price can be Rs. 150/- and candidates will pay the price via their credit score

card, debit card, or internet banking. Solely on-line fee mode can be acceptable. The candidates are suggested to control their registered e-mail addresses. The BPSC will announce the examination date on the official web site and notify the candidates by sending a mail to their registered e-mail deal with. The Admit Card will launch 10 days previous to the examination. The candidates can obtain that from the official web site of BPSC. The Admit card accommodates the main points such because the candidate’s identify,

father’s identify, examination middle, examination timing. The candidates are suggested to achieve 1 hour earlier than the examination begins to allow them to keep away from the last-minute hustle. Candidates can go to the official web site to obtain the earlier 12 months’s query paper to know the examination sample. To examination can be held in two steps. First would be the written examination and if candidates qualify for the written examination they are going to be referred to as for the viva-voce. To know extra about this text keep linked to us.