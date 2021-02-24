LATEST

Apply for the post of Agriculture Goa Recruitment 2021 Online Group C 192

Posted on

Post Name: Fitter: Group C (Junior Engineer, Technical Assistant, Sample Collector, Junior Research Assistant, Laboratory Assistant, Tractor Driver, Junior Mechanic, Lower Division Clerk, Multi Tasking Staff) Vacancy in 192 posts.
brief information: Goa Directorate of Agriculture Has issued Latest notification for Goa Agriculture Recruitment Belongs to 2021 Group C (Junior Engineer, Technical Assistant, Sample Collector, Junior Research Assistant, Laboratory Assistant, Tractor Driver, Junior Mechanic, Lower Division Clerk, Multi Tasking Staff) Vacancy On 192 posts. Candidates want to apply through the official website agri.goa.gov.in 15/03/2021.

Directorate of Agriculture Goa Jobs 2021 – Apply online for 19 JE, Collector, Assistant, Driver, LDC, MTS 192 posts

Those candidates are interested in the following Directorate of Agriculture Goa Can fill vacancy 2021 and all eligibility criteria Agriculture Goa Notification Apply online before 2021. Below is a brief description of the official notification to Agriculture Goa. Directorate of Agriculture Goa Application Form 2021 Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Other Details Goa Directorate of Agriculture Recruitment 2021 selection process, application fee, and Group C Jobs in Goa Directorate of Agriculture How to apply are given below.

Goa Directorate of Agriculture Recruitment 2021
Agriculture Goa Group C Notification Details
Eligibility

  • Candidates must have Passed Diploma, BSc, Bachelor of Technology, Intermediate, Middle School or equivalent qualification, ITI or equivalent from a recognized Board / University / Institute.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 24/02/2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 15/03/2021.
Application fee

  • Please go to the official notification.
pay scale

  • Group C (Junior Engineer, Technical Assistant, Sample Collector, Junior Research Assistant, Laboratory Assistant, Tractor Driver, Junior Mechanic, Lower Division Clerk, Multi Tasking Staff) Rupee. 25000 / – (Temporary).
Age Range

  • minimum age: 18 years.
  • Maximum Age: 45 years.
Selection Process
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Offline.
  • Postal address: Office of the Director, Directorate of Agriculture, Krishi Bhavan, Tonka, Carnazem-Goa.
  • Job Location: Goa.
Goa Directorate of Agriculture Recruitment Notification Vacancy Details Total: 192 posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
Click here
Click here
Click here
