Apply for the post of Hoshiarpur Court Recruitment 2021 Stenographer 04

Post Name: Fitter: Hoshiarpur Court Stenographer Vacancy in 04 posts.
brief information: District and Sessions Judge Hoshiarpur has issued Latest notification Hoshiarpur Court Recruitment for 2021 Stenographer Grade III Vacancy On 04 posts. Applications have been invited for the above mentioned posts, Hoshiarpur Court Stenographer Recruitment 2021 on plain paper with full bio-data / correspondence address with contact number, if any, along with attested testimonials and two latest passport size photos, and the corresponding district. Arriving in & Sessions Judge Hoshiarpur Jobs 2021 Office on 16/03/2021 at 5:00 pm.

Hoshiarpur District Court Jobs 2021 – Application Form Stenographer 04 Posts

Those candidates are interested in District and Sessions Judge Hoshiarpur Vacancy 2021, Hoshiarpur Court Stenographer Vacancy 2021 and Hoshiarpur Court Stenographer Recruitment 2021 fulfilled all the eligibility criteria Hoshiarpur Court recruitment 2021 Notification before Hoshiarpur Court Stenographer Application Form 2021. Below is a brief description of Hoshiarpur District Court Recruitment 2021 Official Notification of Hoshiarpur District Court Stenographer Jobs 2021. Other details of District and Sessions Judge Hoshiarpur Recruitment 2021 Hoshiarpur District Court Stenographer Bharti 2021 Age limit, educational qualification, Hoshiarpur Court Jobs 2021 The selection process, application fee and how to apply are given below.

District and Sessions Judge Hoshiarpur Recruitment 2021
Hoshiarpur Court Stenographer Vacancy Notification Details
Eligibility

  • Candidates who possess a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degree and pass an exam in English shorthand at the speed of 80 WPM and 20 WPM are in the same transcription and have proficiency in computer (word processing and spread sheets) or equivalent theory Equivalent from a recognized board / university / institute from a recognized university.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 24/02/2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 05/03/2021.
  • Exam Date for the post of Stenographer Grade Eight: 25/03/2021.
Application fee

  • Candidates should not pay any fee.
Salary details

  • Stenographer Fixed Monthly Candidates who abandon will have Rs.1030 / – or Bachelor of Science in Bachelor of Arts or Rs. Is the pay scale of. Pay as per 10300- 34800 + 3600 according to a recognized University of Punjab and pass an exam in a Govt.
Age Range

  • minimum age: 18 years.
  • Maximum Age: 37 years.
  • Exemption will be given as per instructions of Punjab Government.
Selection Process
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Offline
  • Postal address: District and Sessions Judge’s office Hoshiarpur.
  • Job Location: Hoshiarpur (Punjab).
Hoshiarpur Court Recruitment Notification Vacancy Details Total: 04 posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
