Apply for the post of SECL Recruitment 2021 Online Foreman, Clerk 329

Posted on

Post Name: Fitter: Assistant Foreman (Trainee) (Make) Grade C, Store Issue Clerk, Assistant Loading Clerk Grade-III Vacancy at 329 posts.
brief information: South Eastern Coal Fields Limited (SECL) Has issued Latest notification for Age recruitment Belongs to 2021 Assistant Foreman (Trainee) (Make) Grade C, Store Issue Clerk, Assistant Loading Clerk Grade-III Vacancy On 329 posts. Candidates want to apply through the official website secl-cil.in 17/03/2021.

SECL Jobs Notification 2021 – Apply Online for Foreman, Clerk 329 Posts

Those candidates who are interested in South Eastern Coal Fields Limited (SECL) Vacancy 2021 and can fulfill all the eligibility criteria SECL notification Apply online before 2021 SECL TMT. Below is a brief description of the official notification of the SECL. Other details of SECL online 2021 age limit, educational qualification, Recruitment 2021 selection process, application fee, and Foreman, clerk TMT in SECL How to apply are given below.

South Eastern Coal Fields Limited Recruitment 2021
SECL notification details
Eligibility

  • Candidates must have Passed 10th class, diploma or equivalent from a recognized board / university / institute.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 26/02/2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 17/03/2021.
Application fee

  • Candidates should visit the notification given below for the application fee details.
pay scale

  • Assistant Foreman (Trainee) (Make) Grade C, Store Issue Clerk, Assistant Loading Clerk Grade-III Post Salary Rupee. 30000-50000 / –
Age Range

  • minimum age: 18 years.
  • Maximum Age: 30 years.
Selection Process

  • Computer Proficiency Test.
  • Written exam
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Online.
  • Job Location: All-India.
SECL recruitment notification Vacancy Details Total: 329 posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
