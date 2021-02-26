LATEST

Apply for the post of UP Police SI Recruitment 2021 Sub Inspector 9534

Posted on

Post Name: Fitter: To the police Assistant inspector Vacancy at 9534 posts.
brief information: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Has issued Latest notification for UP Police SI Recruitment Belongs to 2021 Assistant inspector Vacancy On 9534 posts. Candidates want to apply through the official website uppbpb.gov.in 30/04/2021.

UP Police Jobs Notification 2021 – Apply online for the post of Sub Inspector 9534

Those candidates are interested in Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Vacancy 2021 and can fulfill all the eligibility criteria UP Police notification Apply online before UP Police SI Jobs 2021. Below is a brief description of the official notification to the UP Police. Other details of UP Police SI apply online 2021 age limit, educational qualification, UP Police Sub Inspector Recruitment 2021 selection process, application fee, and Sub Inspector Jobs in UP Police How to apply are given below.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2021
UP Police Sub Inspector Notification Details
Eligibility

  • Candidates must have Graduation from a recognized board / university / institute or equivalent.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 01/04/2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 30/04/2021.
Application fee

  • All candidates have to pay Rupee. 400 / -.
  • For more fee details, please visit the official notification given below.
pay scale

  • Sub Inspector Post Pay Rupee. 21700-69000 / – Rs.
Age Range

  • minimum age: 21 years.
  • Maximum Age: 28 years.
Selection Process

  • Online written test
  • Physical Efficiency Test.
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Online.
  • Job Location: Uttar Pradesh
UP Police Recruitment Notification Vacancy Details Total: 9534 posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
Click here
Click here
Click here
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
934
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
911
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
837
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
730
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });