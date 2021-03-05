[Apply] Gujarat Masiha Awas Yojana 2021 Online Registration / Application Form for Laborers

Government of Gujarat Soon Masiha Housing Scheme 2021 is going to invite online registration form. MASIHA stands for Chief Minister Audiogi Shramayogi Anne Industrial Housing Housing Scheme. In this scheme, the State Govt. Will provide accommodation to laborers near its factories. To get the benefit of the scheme, the workers have to fill the Masiha Scheme application form. In this article, we will tell you about the eligibility criteria, required documents and complete details about the Masiha Scheme.

Gujarat Masiha Housing Scheme 2021 implemented

On 3 March 2021, the state government. Gujarat has announced the introduction of Masiha Housing Scheme to meet the housing need for laborers. Mukhyamantri Audyogik Shramyogi Ane Industrial Housing Awas Yojana will provide housing facilities to the laborers near the working place in the factories. The announcement comes after the state witnessed an unprecedented migration of workers to their home states after the lockout was implemented. Migration of workers had halted production in industrial units in the state. All interested workers who want to get a house under the government scheme will have to apply for the Masiha scheme in Gujarat.

Fill the Masiha Yojana online registration / application form

Like other housing schemes like PM Awas Yojana, Government of Gujarat. Masiha Housing Scheme can invite online application form. These Mashaha Yojana registration forms can be invited on the official website of the state government https://gujaratindia.gov.in/ Or on a new dedicated portal. All applicants have to fill their details in the Masiha Yojana online registration-cum-application form. As soon as the online process for Mazdoor Awas Yojana starts in Gujarat, we will update it here.

Eligibility Criteria for Masiha Awas Yojana in Gujarat

To become eligible for Masiha Awas Yojana, each applicant has to fulfill the following conditions: –

He / she must be a registered laborer.

Applicant should work in an industry located in the state of Gujarat.

The applicant should not own a house in the name of himself or family.

List of documents required for Masiha Awas Yojana

Here is the complete list of documents required to avail the Masiha Housing Scheme: –

Aadhaar Card

Labor card

Certificate or proof of work in an industry based in Gujarat

Recent Pssport Size Photographs

Announcement of Masiha Housing Scheme

While presenting the Gujarat budget on 3 March 2021, D.I. CM Nitin Patel has announced Masiha Awas Yojana for laborers. He mentioned that “to ensure that the laborers get accommodation around their factory, where they work”. The Chief Minister is going to launch the Audiog Shramayogi N Industrial Housing Avas (MASIHA) scheme.

Overview of Masiha Housing Scheme

Name of the scheme Masiha Housing Scheme full form Chief Minister Audiogi Shramayogi Anne Industrial Housing Housing Scheme an objective To provide houses to laborers in nearby factories where they work in Gujarat Announcement date 3 March 2021 Article type Online application / registration form official website https://gujaratindia.gov.in/ Or a new dedicated portal Major beneficiary The laborers Masiha Housing Scheme Highlights

Under the Masiha scheme, housing for workers will be constructed on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis at a concessional rate. A total provision of Rs was made in the state budget. 1,502 crore for the Department of Labor and Employment.

