[Apply] HP Shagun Yojana (Shagun Yojana) 2021 Online Application / Registration Form at edistrict.hp.gov.in

Himachal Pradesh Shagun Yojana

Himachal Pradesh Government Has launched a new HP Shagun Scheme 2021 for girls. In this Chief Minister Shagun Yojana, the State Govt. Will provide financial assistance on marriage of poor girls. To get the benefit of the assistance amount, candidates have to apply online for the scheme by filling the Shagun Scheme online application / registration form at edistrict.hp.gov.in.

HP Shagun Yojana (Shagun Yojana) 2021

Presenting the Himachal Pradesh Budget 2021, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has launched the HP Shagun Scheme. This Mukhyamantri Shagun Yojana will help poor parents in the marriage of their daughters. There are many instances in the state where people face financial crisis in their daughter’s marriage. To arrange a marriage, poor people have to take loans from private lenders and thus get caught in the debt trap. To resolve this issue, HP Chief Minister has announced to provide assistance on marriage of girls through HP Shagun Yojana.

In this article, we will tell you about the HP CM Shagun Scheme assistance amount, which are the eligible beneficiaries, the list of documents to be attached with the registration form, how to fill the application form and complete details related to applying the online process.

Objectives of HP Mukhyamantri Shagun Yojna

The new HP Mukhyamantri Shagun Yojana has been launched to provide marriage support to below poverty line (BPL) families. These families should belong to the Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) or Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. In this Shagun Scheme, Government of Himachal Pradesh. Will provide financial assistance of Rs. 31,000 to poor parents. This financial assistance will help the poor families in arranging their daughter’s marriage without falling into debt trap.

It should be kept in mind that only marriages where the age of the girl is 18 years or more and the age of the boy is 21 years or more will be included in the HP Shagun scheme at the time of marriage. To apply for Mukhyamantri Shagun Yojana, all the applicant daughters have to get their name registered on the edistrict.hp.gov.in portal. The main objective is to assist girls from poor families in their marriage.

New Update on HP Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojana

Honorable Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur has proposed a huge amount for the HP Mukhiya Shagun Yojana. In this scheme, the State Govt. Will provide Rs. 31,000 assistance on the marriage of the daughter of poor families. For this purpose, the State Govt. Has made a provision of Rs. 50 crores in the recent budget of 2021 year of Himachal Pradesh.

How to apply for Himachal Pradesh Shagun Yojana 2021

All interested applicants who want to apply for Chief Minister Shagun Yojana 2021 can do this through online or offline mode. To apply online for HP Shagun Yojana, you have to visit the official marriage portal of Himachal government. An amount of Rs. The 31k Shagun Scheme 2021 to be offered in Himachal Pradesh will be submitted by the state government. Directly into the bank accounts of poor girls. To receive assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode, the applicant girl must have an account in her name and should be linked with the Aadhaar card.

Assistance under HP Chief Minister Shagun Yojana

HP government to ensure that newly married couples live a life of dignity and respect. Will provide Rs. 31,000 as an aid in the marriage of a daughter from poor families. With this amount, newly married couples can start a new journey in their lives and solve it.

Eligibility Criteria for HP Shagun Scheme

To become eligible for the Shagun Scheme in Himachal Pradesh, applicants have to fulfill the eligibility criteria: –

Applicant should be a permanent resident of the state of Himachal Pradesh.

The bride’s age should be 18 years or more and the bride’s age should be more than 21 years.

The name of the applicant girl should be registered on the e-district.hp.gov portal.

The parents of the applicant daughter must live below the poverty line (BPL).

Applicant girl’s family must be from SC, ST or OBC category.

Those destitute women who are not financially capable of consummating their marriages can also apply.

Even widow women who want to remarry will be included in this HP Shagun scheme.

List of documents required for HP Shagun Scheme

Here is the complete list of documents that should be checked before applying online for HP Chief Minister Shagun Yojana: –

Applicant Girl’s Aadhaar Card

Girls Voter ID Card

Age proof of girls

Housing certificate

BPL card to prove that the girl belongs to a below poverty line family

Caste certificate to verify that the girl belongs to SC or ST or OBC category.

Recent passport size photos

mobile number

Mukhyamantri Shagun Yojana Online Application Form Fillup Process

First of all, the applicant has to visit official website HP Omen Plan.

On visiting the official website, the homepage of the Additional HP Gov Portal or HP Viva Portal will open.

On this homepage, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Shagun Yojana application form will be displayed.

Applicants have to enter the exact details in HP Shagun Yojana online application form like name, address, Aadhaar, age etc.

After entering all the details, click on the submit button to submit the filled form in Mukhyamantri Shagun Yojana online.

Applicants can then login using the username and password while registering.

Finally after login, fill the Himachal Pradesh Shagun Scheme application form and submit it to complete the application online process.

HP Shagun Scheme Offline Registration Process

If you are willing to register HP Shagun Yojana offline, then you can just go to the official website and download the Yojana Application Form PDF. After downloading the HP Shagun Yojana application form, fill the complete details manually in the form. Later, attach the required documents and submit it to the nearest Gram Panchayat in rural areas or to the Municipal Corporation / Municipality office in urban areas.

Check Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Shagun Yojana Beneficiary List

First of all go to the official website of CM Shagun Yojana. On opening the website, the homepage will be displayed.

On this page, click "Shagun Yojana Beneficiary List" option.

Then a new window will open where you have to enter the details asked.

Finally, hit "search" button to check your name in HP Shagun Yojana beneficiary list through online mode.

The beneficiary list of the Chief Minister Shagun Yojana will also be available in the Ward Secretariat / Gram Panchayat offices.

Benefits of HP Shagun Scheme

The benefit of HP Shagun Yojana will be provided only to daughters whose families live below the poverty line. It is also important to note that girls from poor families should belong to SC or ST or OBC category. Daughters of such families will be given financial assistance of Rs. 31,000 on his marriage. The amount will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

