Apply online for HP Swaran Jayanti Ashraya Yojana 2021 SC Housing Scheme

Golden jubilee shelter scheme: Himachal Pradesh Government HP Golden Jubilee Shelter Scheme 2021 for Scheduled Caste beneficiaries has been launched. state government. HP Swarna Jayanti Ashraya Yojana will invite online registration / application form. SC class people have to apply for this housing scheme to get benefits. In this article, we are going to tell you the complete details of HP Housing Scheme for people belonging to SC categories.

HP Swaran Jayanti Ashraya Yojana 2021 Apply

The Government of Himachal Pradesh has taken many positive steps to improve the standard of living apart from providing basic amenities to the people of the state. In last year’s budget speech, CM Jai Ram Thakur announced the Golden Jubilee shelter scheme. It was highly appreciated. Due to COVID, the implementation of the scheme was delayed. Confirming the commitment of HP State Government, CM Jai Ram Thakur proposed to approve 12,000 houses with basic amenities during 2021-2022. Last year the number was 10,000.

CM mentioned in his budget speech “Under the Swarna Jayanti Aashraya Yojana, houses equipped with all basic amenities will be provided to 12000 beneficiaries. Home will be provided to all eligible applicants of the Scheduled Castes by 2022 ”.

Swarna Jayanti Aashray Yojana Online Application / Registration Form

Like other housing schemes like PM Awas Yojana (at central level), State Government HP, Swarna Jayanti Aashraya Yojana can invite online application / registration form. HP Golden Jubilee Shelter Scheme 2021 online process can begin on the official website of Himachal Pradesh government http://himachaldit.gov.in/ Or on a new dedicated portal. Complete registration process for Golden jubilee shelter scheme It will be known only after its official launch.

As soon as the Golden Jubilee shelter scheme application process starts, we will update it here.

Eligibility Criteria for Swaran Jayanti Aashray Yojana

Applicant should be a permanent resident of the state of Himachal Pradesh.

He should belong to Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

The applicant should not be a loan defaulter from any bank or lending institution.

He should not have a house named after him in Himachal Pradesh or any other part of the country.

List of documents required for HP Golden Jubilee Shelter Scheme

Here is the complete list of documents required for HP Golden Jubilee shelter scheme in Himachal Pradesh: –

Aadhar Card

pan card

caste certificate

Voter ID Card

Bank passbook

Credit information

Recent passport size photo

An Overview of HP Swarn Jayanti Ashraya Yojna

Name of the scheme Swaran Jayanti Ashraya Yojana In language Golden jubilee shelter scheme State Himachal Pradesh Article type Scheme Application Form / Eligibility / Document List Apply process Online or offline (to be notified soon) Major beneficiary Scheduled Caste people Number of houses Rs 12,000 Announced by CM Jai Ram Thakur HP Swarna Jayanti Ashraya Yojana Overview

Source / reference link: http://himachalpr.gov.in/PressReleaseSideMenu.aspx?Type=1&Data=28

