[Apply] Pm jeevan jyoti bima yojana form 2021 pdf download online at jansuraksha.gov.in

The PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) form PDF 2021 is available for download through online mode at jansuraksha.gov.in. Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana 2021 is an insurance plan central government Aiming for the adoption of life insurance cover by Indians. PM Suraksha Bima Yojana and Atal Pension YojanaThe plan has seen tremendous response covering around 6.958 crore people (from 9 May 2015 to 30 April 2020).

PMJJBY is available for people in the age group of 18 to 50 to have a bank account who give their consent to join / enable auto-debit. Aadhaar will be the primary KYC for the bank account. Life cover of Rs. There will be 2 lakhs and will be renewable for a period of one year drawn from 1 June to 31 May. The risk coverage under this scheme is for Rs. 2 lakhs in case of death of the insured due to any reason.

Premium Rs. 330 per annum which is to be auto-debited from the customer’s bank account in one installment as per the option given on or before 31 May of each annual coverage period under the scheme. The scheme is being offered by Life Insurance Corporation and all other life insurers, who are willing to offer the product on equal terms and tie up with banks for the purpose.

What is Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana?

Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) is a one-year life insurance scheme by LIC (Life Insurance Corporation) of India and other private insurance companies through public and private sector banks. The scheme provides a life cover of Rs. 2 Life cover of lakhs in case of loss of life or property due to any reason till the age of 55 years. With the launch of the scheme, the government aimed to create a social security system, specifically aimed at the poor and less privileged section of the society.

How to download PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana Application Form PDF

Here is the complete process to download the PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana Application Form in PDF format: –

Phase 1: Firstly visit the official PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana Portal or Jan-Dhan Se Jan Suraksha website at https://jansuraksha.gov.in/

stage 2: On the homepage, click on “The form“Tab in the main menu as shown here or click directly https://jansuraksha.gov.in/Forms.aspx

Jan Dhan Se Jan Suraksha Portal

step 3: Then in the new window, click on “Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima YojanaUnder “sub-section”The form“Section or click directly https://jansuraksha.gov.in/Forms-PMJJBY.aspx

PM Jeevan Jyoti Insurance Scheme Portal Form

step 4: In the new window of the form for Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, click “Application form” contact.

PM Jeevan Jyoti Insurance Plan Form Page

Step 5: This will open the application form section in various languages ​​where anyone can easily download PM Jeevan Jyoti Insurance Scheme Form PDF in their desired language. Here we are choosing English language to tell you about the applicable format of PMJJBY scheme, which can also be checked using this link

Step 6: Again PM Jeevan Jyoti Insurance Scheme Application Form PDF Will appear online as shown below which can be downloaded.

Download PM Jeevan Jyoti Insurance Plan Form PDF Online

Applicants who wish to avail Rs. 2 lakh life cover can be downloaded and submitted to the bank.

PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana Claim Form Download Online

Below is the complete procedure to download PM Jeevan Jyoti Insurance Plan Claim Form Online:

Phase 1: As mentioned above, the first 3 steps to download PMJJBY Claim Form through online mode are same or direct click. https://jansuraksha.gov.in/Forms-PMJJBY.aspx.

stage 2: In the window of the form for the PMJJBY scheme, click “claim formA link similar to step 4 shown above is shown here.

Loading...

PM Jeevan Jyoti Insurance Scheme Claim Form Page

step 3: It will expand the claim form section in various languages, where anyone can easily download PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana Claim PDF in their desired language. Here we are choosing English language to tell you about the applicable format of PMJJBY scheme, which can also be checked using this link

step 4: Again PM Jeevan Jyoti Insurance Plan Claim Form PDF Will appear online as shown below which can be downloaded.

Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana Claim Form PDF

Applicants can download this PMJJBY claim form in PDF format through online mode and submit it to get the Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana benefits of life insurance coverage.

Premium for Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana

The premium of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana can be affordable to people of almost all income groups, including EWS and BPL. It is just Rs. 330 per annum which will be auto-debited from the subscriber’s savings account in the month of May every year. The insurance cover will start from June 1 of the same year and extend to May 31 of the following year.

Total Premium: Rupee. 330 / – per member per year

Premium Appropriation:

Insurance Premium to LIC / Insurance Company: Rs.289 / – per member per year Reimbursement of expenditure to BC / Micro / Corporate / Agent: Rs. 30 / – per member per year Reimbursement of administrative expenses to the participating bank: Rs. 11 / – per member per year

The period of insurance will be the same as before, i.e. from June 1 to May 31.

Eligibility for the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana

Any Indian resident within the age of 18-50 years can join this scheme.

The aspirant must have an active savings bank account.

The customer should give a written consent to the bank for the auto debit of the premium amount.

Subscriber will have to keep the required balance in the bank account at the time of auto debit on or before 31 May every year.

Applicants must provide self-certification of good health at the time of membership for insurance cover.

At the time of availing the scheme the customer has to declare himself that he is not suffering from any acute or serious illness.

Features of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana

330 on a life insurance cover of 2 lakh rupees on an annual basis of Rs. Easy to join, maintain, exit and rejoin. Available to all Indian citizens within 18–50 years of age. It is being offered by LIC of India and other private insurance companies, while the participating banks are the remaining master policy holders. Auto debit facility for premium amount, there is no need to manually deposit premium every year.

How to Join Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana

Phase 1: The insurance scheme can be added by submitting a personally filled application form from the official website of PMJJBY.

stage 2: Fill the application form and go to the bank where you have an active savings bank account. Make sure you have sufficient balance in the account to pay the premium.

step 3: Declaration of good health and consent to join the scheme and auto-debit of premium amount. The consent document is attached to the download application form.

Termination of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana

The insurance cover will lapse in any of the following events and no benefit will be payable under it.

On attaining the age of 55, subject to annual renewal by that date (admission, however, will not be possible beyond the age of 50).

Closure of savings bank account at the time of renewal or insufficient balance.

If the applicant comes under more than one savings bank account, only one will remain active, the rest will be terminated and the premium will be forfeited.

The customer can opt out of the scheme himself / herself at any time of any year and can join it again after paying the full premium from the succeeding year.

How to claim Jeevan Jyoti insurance plan cover amount

In case of claim, the nominee / successor of the insured will have to contact the concerned bank branch where

The insured had a bank account. A death certificate and simple claim form are required to be submitted and the claim amount will be transferred to the nominee’s account. Details of the complete PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana scheme can be seen using the direct link given here – https://jansuraksha.gov.in/Files/PMJJBY/English/About-PMJJBYB.df

Progress report of PM Jeevan Jyoti Insurance Scheme

Gross Enrollment: Rs 6,958 crore

Number of claims received: Is 1,90,175

Number of claims distributed: Is 1,78,189

Claim forms of Jeevan Jyoti Insurance Scheme can be downloaded from https://jansuraksha.gov.in/Forms.aspx.

