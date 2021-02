Apply to Delhi University Non-Teaching Recruitment 2021, 1145 post

Post Name: Fitter: Delhi University Non-Teaching Vacancy at 1145 posts.

brief information: Delhi University (Of) Has issued Latest notification Non-Teaching Recruitment for 2021 Medical Officer, Assistant Registrar, Private Secretary, Security Officer, Yoga Organizer, Senior Personal Assistant, Nurse, Assistant Manager, Guest House, Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Election), Assistant Security Officer, Senior Assistant, Hindi Translator. Personal Assistant, Professional Assistant, Social Worker, Physiotherapist, X-ray Technician, Horticulturist, Senior Technical Assistant (Departments), Assistant Archivist, Sports Coach, Semi Professional Assistant, Pharmacist, Technical Assistant (Computer), Technical Assistant (Health Center), Statistical Assistant, Technical Assistant (Deptt.), Sanitary Inspector, Tabla Exompinists, Pakhawaj Players, Sarangi Exompanists, Violin Exompanists, Mridangam Ecumenists, Harmonium Ecumenists, Tanpura Ecumenists, Laboratory Assistant, Assistant Assistant, Library, Assistant Workshop Assistant, Junior Assistant, Telephone Operator, Junior Assistant (Store), Junior Work Assistant Tea, Library Attendant, Health Attendant, Laboratory Attendant, Engineering Attendant Vacancy On 2000 posts. There are total 1145 posts. Candidates who are interested in Delhi University Non-Teacher Recruitment 2021 can apply online through the official website du.ac.in Recruitment 2021 University of Delhi Jobs From 25 February 2021 to 16 March 2021.

University of Delhi Jobs Notification 2021 – Apply online for 1145 non-teaching posts

Those candidates interested in non-teacher recruitment 2021 of Delhi University, after 2021 of Delhi University and 2021 in non-teacher TMT of Delhi University can fulfill all the eligibility criteria. University of Delhi Non-Teaching Vacancy 2021 Before notification Delhi University Non-Teaching Application Online 2021. Below is a brief description of Delhi University Non-Teaching Official Notification of DU Recruitment 2021. Delhi University Jobs 2021 Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Delhi University Non-Teaching Notification 2021 Other Details of Selection Process, Delhi University Recruitment 2021, Application Fee, DU Non-Teaching Vacancy 2021 and Non-Teaching Jobs 2021 in Delhi University How to Apply Below Are given.