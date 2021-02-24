[Apply] WB Jai Bangla Pension Scheme Application Form 2021 PDF | Joy Bangla online registration at jaibanglawb.gov.in

West Bengal Government WAB invites Jai Bangla Pension Scheme 2021 for online registration at jaibanglawb.gov.in. People can now download the Joy Bangla Pension Scheme Application Form PDF to apply for the new scheme. The official website is now functional and all interested candidates now apply online or offline for Jai Bangla Pension Scheme. In this article, we will describe the amount of pension, eligibility criteria, list of documents and complete information about the scheme.

WB Jai Bangla Pension Scheme 2021 online registration

WB Jai Bungalow Pension Scheme 2021 online registration is invited on the official website to avail social security benefits. Jai Bangla Pension is a Chhatra scheme in which several pension schemes are merged. This includes the merger of old schemes such as Old Age Pension Scheme, Widow Pension, Kisan Pension as well as Jai Johar for ST category and Taposili Bandhu for ST. The official website for the WB Joy Bangla Pension Scheme can be accessed using the link – https://jaibangla.wb.gov.in/login

The homepage of the official website that can be used for online registration of WB Jai Bangla Pension Scheme is shown below: –

WB Jai Bangla Pension Scheme Online Registration

Amount under Joy Bangla Pension Scheme

The new Joy Bangla Pension Scheme aims to convert all existing pension schemes into one umbrella scheme. The amount under the newly launched Jai Bangla Pension Scheme is uniform i.e. each of its beneficiaries gets Rs. 1,000 per month. Now we will tell you how to download its application form PDF.

WB Jai Bangla Pension Scheme Application Form PDF Download

The complete procedure to download the WB Jai Bangla Pension Scheme Application Form PDF is given below: –

Phase 1: First go to the official website https://www.malda.gov.in/forms/160320

stage 2: On the homepage, click on Jai Bangla Pension Scheme Application Form The link shown here: –

Download Jai Bangla Pension Scheme Application Form

step 3: People here can click “Jai Bangla Pension Scheme Application Form“Link in front of”Form pdf“Or click directly this link To open Jai Bangla Pension Scheme Application Form PDF below: –

WB Jai Bangla Pension Scheme Application Form PDF

step 4: People can simply download this WB Jai Bangla Pension Scheme Application Form PDF and take a printout of the same.

Applicants can then fill this Joy Bangla Pension Scheme Form PDF and submit it to the concerned authorities for obtaining pension amount.

In this form, people can choose the type of application for Taposili Bandhu (for SC), Jai Johar (for ST), Manabik, Old Age Pension, Widow Pension, Farmer Old Age Pension, Old Age Pension for Fishermen, Artisans . Handloom weavers and even Prakash coral kalpa. To know where you can submit this completed application, read the article below.

New old age pension schemes for SC / ST category – Full details

The two new pension schemes being launched under Jai Bangla Pension Scheme 2021 are Tapsi Bandhu for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Jai Johar for Scheduled Tribes (ST). The guidelines for the 2 new schemes are as follows: –

West Bengal Taposili Bandhu / Jai Johar Pension Schemes

West Bengal State Government has decided to launch 2 new old age pension schemes Taposi Bandhu Pension Scheme for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Jai Johar Pension Scheme for Scheduled Tribes (ST). state government. It has also decided to increase the pension provided under the existing old age, widow and disability pension schemes where the monthly pension is Rs. 600 to Rs. From 750 Rupee. 1,000 per month.

state government. It has decided to bring forward all new and existing old age pension schemes, widow pension schemes and disability pension schemes administered by the state government. For pension under 1 umbrella scheme namely Jai Bangla Pension Scheme 2021.

Coverage for Tapasili Bandhu (SC) / Jai Johar (ST) pension schemes

For Tapasi Bandhu, applicant should belong to SC category, while for Jai Johar, applicant should belong to ST category.

Applicant must be over 60 years of age to avail both Taposili Badhu and Jai Johar pension schemes.

All SC and ST persons who are eligible under Jai Bungalow Pension Scheme will receive Rs. Will get a pension of Rs. 1000 per month.

Taposili Bandhu and Jai Johar Form PDF Download

The Taposi Bandhu scheme will be applicable to Scheduled Caste person.

Jai Johar scheme will be applicable to Scheduled Tribe person.

To avail any of the 2 pension schemes, applicants have to fill the Jai Bangla Pension Scheme Application Form PDF.

Eligibility Criteria for Taposili Bandhu / Jai Johar Scheme

The person has attained 60 years of age on 1 January 2021.

The person is an ordinary resident of the state.

Individuals are not beneficiaries under any other social security pension scheme or recipient of government pension or pension of any other organization.

How to apply online for SC / ST pension schemes in West Bengal

Under this scheme, the beneficiary will apply in the pension application form for Jai Bangla Pension Yojana prescribed through online (www.jaibangla.wb.gov.in) or through physical application. Pension application forms can be obtained free of charge from the following offices:

If the applicant lives in rural areas, then the office of Block Development Officer.

Applicant resides in municipal / notified areas outside Kolkata Municipal Corporation areas.

Office of the Commissioner, Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Where to submit Tapasili Bandhu / Jai Johar Scheme Form PDF

Tapasi Bandhu / Jai Johar application form will be submitted for pension: –

If the applicant lives in rural areas then Block Development Officer.

Applicant resides in Municipal Corporation / Notified areas outside Kolkata Municipal Corporation areas and if sub-divisional officer

Commissioner, Kolkata Municipal Corporation, if the applicant resides in KMC area.

Nodal Department for implementation of SC / ST pension schemes

The Taposi Bandhu scheme will be operated by the Backward Classes Welfare Department. The Jai Johar Scheme will be administered by the Tribal Development Department.

Verification of Taposili Bandhu / Jai Johar Pension Application Form PDF

All applications received by the concerned authorities will be verified by the District Magistrate regarding eligibility criteria. 2 supporting documents, one for age and the other for caste status to be collected. Individuals who do not have caste certificate can apply, but before approval they will have to provide caste certificate to BDO / SDO / Commissioner, details of which will be uploaded by the concerned office.

Processing of Jai Johar / Tapasili Nadhu Application Form

The application forms in the prescribed format in respect of all applicants will be duly verified by the BDO / SDO or the Commissioner of KMC to ensure eligibility under the scheme. All eligible forms submitted physically will be digitized and uploaded by the BDO / SDO or Commissioner of KMC on the state portal (www.jaibangla.wb.gov.in).

BDO in case of rural areas and SDO in case of municipal / notified areas outside KMC area.

In the case of BDO and municipal / notified areas outside the KMC in case of rural areas, SDO will suggest the names of eligible persons digitally through the State Portal to the District Magistrate. The District Magistrate can then send the nodal department i.e. Backward Classes Welfare Department or Tribal Development Department through the state portal.

The Commissioner will recommend the names of eligible persons directly to the Nodal Department through the KMC State Portal.

The nodal department will approve pension and impact pension directly in the beneficiary’s bank account through the WBIFMS portal. The state portal www.jaibangla.wb.gov.in will be integrated with WBIFMS for smooth flow of disbursement of pension on 1st of every month.

Pension payment

The pension will be paid directly from WB State Government to the beneficiary’s bank account.

Information about the death of the pensioner

On receipt of the death notice of the person receiving the pension and after proper verification of such information, the department will take steps to stop the pension. In case of death of the pensioner, the amount payable will be released to the candidate as indicated in the application.

Increase in monthly pension of existing schemes in New Joy Bangla Pension

Currently the state government implements several social security pension schemes, namely

Old Age, Widow and Disability Pension and Manik (Rs 750) under the Department of Women and Child Development;

Old age, widow and disability pension schemes under Panchayat and Rural Development and Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Departments (Rs 600);

Farmer Old Age Pension (Rs. 1,000) under Department of Agriculture;

Old Age Pension (Rs. 1,000) for Scheduled Tribes under the Tribal Development Department;

Fishermen Old Age Pension (Rs. 1,000) under Fisheries Department;

Artisan and Weaver Old Age Pension (Rs. 1,000) under MSME & T Department;

Public Dissemination Publication under the Department of I and CA (Rs. 1,000 pm);

The state government has now decided to increase the monthly pension at the same rate of Rs. 1000 per month, in case of schemes where the benefit is Rs. 600 or Rs. 750 per month.

Merger of old pension schemes into WB Jai Bangla Pension Scheme

The state government has further decided to merge the Disability Pension Scheme operated by the Department of Women and Child Development with the Jai Johar Scheme with the Mirabik Scheme and the Old Age Pension Scheme of the Tribal Development Department. Jai Bangla Pension Scheme 2021 will now cover the following pension schemes:

Taposili brothers

Jai johar

Manbik

Publicity promotion

Old Age, and Widow Pension Scheme (W&CD)

Old Age, and Widow Pension Scheme (P&RD, UD and MA)

Farmer old age pension

Fisherman’s old age pension

Artisans and weavers old age pension

Plan management

The Department of Finance will setup and manage the State Portal www.jaibangla.wb.gov.in and ensure effective management and timely management of the Jai Bangla scheme.

Manbik, Old Age and Widow Pension Scheme (W & CD), Old Age and Widow Pension Schemes (P & RD, UD & MA), Lok Prasar Pralp (I & CA), Farmer Old Age Pension (Agriculture), Fishermen’s Old Age Pension Schemes For Pension (Fisheries), Artisans and Weavers Old Age Pension (MSME & T), the concerned departments will continue to function as the nodal department in relation to the approval and payment of pension. The Jai Bungalow Pension Scheme was effective from 1 April 2020.

