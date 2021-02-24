LATEST

‘Appreciate Giannis Antetokounmpo for reaching me’: Karl-Anthony Towns reveals how the Bucks’ superstar helped him through some difficult times. sport

Posted on

Karl-Anthony Towns revealed how things were not going well for the 25-year-old center when Giannis Entetocompomo reached out to him.

The cities lost their mothers and six other relatives to the epidemic. He himself contracted the virus, which made him disappear from 20 games this season. He finally returned to action on 10 February, now helping his team win the game.

Towns had a 26-point and 11-rebound double-double on Tuesday night in a losing effort against the Milwukuk Bucks. The Gianis-led Bucks recorded an easy 139–112 victory over the bleeding Timberwells, who fired their head coach just days earlier.

After the match, the love and excitement between the two was revealed as Town said:

“Giannis is a friend of mine whom I like to say. And I appreciate that. I don’t think he’s publicly enough about how much of a man he is but I’ll say it for him, even though I know he won’t – I appreciate him and the way he has reached me in my time. We really established a friendship there. So I am really appreciating them and the amount of care they give to me and my family. “

Read also: “It’s like playing chess”: Luca Doncic said of generating elite offense after beating the game-winner against Kalestics.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
930
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
907
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
833
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });