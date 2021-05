Apprentices to get salary, free classes at Durham Tech in 3-year program – WRAL.com

Show Transcript

THE CHANGE ALSO APPLIES TO OTHERS WHO NEED TO RETAKE A TEST. ABOUT 100 OFFICES ACROSS NORTH CAROLINA ARE OFFERING THE REGULAR TEST, NEARLY QUADRUPLING THE NUMBER OF OFFERINGS FOR CONTACTLESS TESTS. >>> WITH SO MANY LIFE SCIENCES COMPANIES COMING TO THE TRIANGLE, IT CAN BE TOUGH TO FIND TRAINED PEOPLE TO FILL THOSE NEW, HIGH-PAYING JOBS. TODAY A LOCAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE ANNOUNCED A NEW INITIATIVE TO PARTNER WITH ONE OF THOSE COMPANIES TO CHANGE ALL THAT. WRAL’S DURHAM REPORTER SARAH KRUEGER IS LIVE WITH THAT STORY. >> Reporter: DAVID, THESE COMPANIES WANT TO FIND TALENT AS CLOSE TO HOME AS POSSIBLE. NOW A COMPANY HERE IN DURHAM CALLED KBDI BIO PHARMA WILL BE DOING THAT, FILLING SOME OF HIS JOBS WITH STUDENTS FROM RIGHT HERE AT DURHAM TECH. THAT IS VERY CLOSE TO HOME FOR THEM. ONLY FOUR MILES AWAY FROM THE OFFICE RIGHT HERE IN DURHAM. >> Reporter: SOME OF THE TOP LEADERS IN DURHAM CAME TOGETHER TO MAKE THIS BIG ANNOUNCEMENT THAT THERE MTECH IS PARTNERING WITH KBDI BIO PHARMA. >> THERE IS MORE DEMAND THAN SUPPLY RIGHT NOW. THERE IS A LOT OF THAT COMPETITION FOR TALENT. >> Reporter: THE THREE-YEAR PROGRAM TARGETS MILITARY VETERANS AND HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATES. IF SELECTED, YOU WILL RECEIVE PAID JOB TRAINING AT KBI, CLASSES AT DURHAM TECH AND AN ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCES DEGREE PAY FOR BY THE COMPANY. STARTING SALARIES ARE $35,000- $45,000. ONE OF THE STUDENTS WANTED A CAREER CHANGE AFTER WORKING AS A SAFETY ENGINEER. HE FINISHED UP A CERTIFICATE AT DURHAM TECH AND HOPES TO FIND A JOB LIKE THE ONES AT KBI. >> IT IS A NEW OPPORTUNITY. I AM LOOKING AT THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY. THERE ARE MORE OPPORTUNITIES. >> Reporter: THIS PROGRAM FITS INTO THE BIGGER PICTURE OF HOW DURHAM TECH IS WORKING TO SUPPLY THE TALENT FOR ALL THE LIFE SCIENCE COMPANIES MOVING HERE. >> THIS IS THE PLACE TO BE FOR BIOTECHNOLOGY. >> THE CHIEF ACADEMIC OFFICER SAID FOR ABOUT $800 A CAN GIVE YOU ALL THE CLASSES YOU NEED TO GET AN ENTRY-LEVEL JOB IN THAT FIELD. >> THAT IS A GREAT BARGAIN, A GREAT BARGAIN. WE SHOULD BE THE FIRST CHOICE FOR OUR COMMUNITY IN PURSUING THAT BIOTECHNOLOGY CAREER. >> Reporter: THE APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM KICKS OFF IN JULY. IT WILL START OFF WITH ONLY FOUR STUDENTS WITH PLANS TO GROW IT IN THE YEARS TO COME. THE CEO OF KBI STARTED OUT AS AN APPRENTICE HIMSELF. THAT SHOWS THE HUGE CAREER