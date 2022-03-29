Approved oligarch Abramovich seen in Russia-Ukraine talks

ISTANBUL (AP) — Soccer club owner. Associate of Vladimir Putin. Approved elite. Can the diplomatic go-between be added to Roman Abramovich’s resume?

The 55-year-old billionaire has swapped a proudly occupied Skybox seat at his beloved Chelsea soccer club in Britain for a spot on the sidelines of talks between Kyiv and Moscow aimed at ending Russia’s bloody war in Ukraine. ,

On Tuesday, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan entered a hall full of negotiators in a government building adjacent to Dolmabahs, a 19th-century Ottoman palace on the banks of the Bosporus in Istanbul, the silver-hued oil and aluminum tycoon stood in the background. Was.

It was left to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to try to explain the role of Abramovich.

Abramovich “making sure …