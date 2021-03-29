April 2021 Games Release Dates: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, And PC

Every game lover must be very excited for this month as there is going to be so many games that will release this month on several platforms. If you want to know what are those games then here’s the complete list of them so let’s find out all of it…
April 2021 Games Release Dates List:
1. Outriders:
- Outriders Release Date: 1st April 2021
- Genre: Action
The most awaited and popular game which created an unexpected hype between the gamers is Outriders which is a collaborative role-playing third-person video game which is created by People Can Fly and distribute by Square Enix’s European subsidiary. The game is alls et to release on 1st April 2021 and the platform on which the game will be released are Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia.
2. Resident Evil 7:
- Resident Evil 7 Release Date: 1st April 2021
- Genre: Fight, Action, Survival
Resident Evil 7 is a survival horror game that is created and published by Capcom and this is the seventh version of this amazing franchise of horror game and the franchise’s endurance fear reasons, featuring research. The game is all about the character name Ethan Winters and in all the game he searches for his wife in a deserted farm owned by an infected house where he solves several puzzles and fight with enemies and this is the only games which collect these hype in the games section.
3. Lost Words: Beyond the Page:
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page Release Date: 6th April 2021
- Genre: Platform game, Adventure game, Indie game, Casual game, Adventure
The most tremendous and popular game named Lost Words: Beyond the Page is all set to release very soon on all the gaming platform to give the gamers a wonderful experience of thrill pack entertainment. The narration and writing of this game are done by Rhianna Pratchett and the game is all about the sheets of a record and a romance novel where you run on information and apply them to communicate with the world encompassing you.
4. New Pokemon Snap
- New Pokemon Snap Release Date: 30th April 2021
- Genre: Simulation
The 20- years old original game of N64 is ready to remake by Nintendo and they are all set to launch the New Pokemon Snap to the Switch. This game is the sequel of the classic Nintendo 64 game which comes with a tag line of “an all-new adventure of Pokemon Snap”. The game is the photography game in which the player has to capture the pokemon which is in the impressive visuals, adorably genuine Pokemon style, and lots of simple faces getting a restoration. The game is alls et to launch on 30th April 2021 only on Nintendo Switch.
April 2021 Games PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, And PC
Here is the list of the full release date of the games that are scheduled to launch in the month of April:
|Game
|Release Date
|Platform
|Outriders
|1st April
|PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Stadia
|Resident Evil 7
|1st April
|Stadia
|Lost Words: Beyond the Page
|6th April
|PC, PS4, XBO, Switch
|Oddworld: Soulstorm
|6th April
|PC, PS5, PS4
|Star Wars Republic Commando
|6th April
|PS4, Switch
|Before Your Eyes
|8th April
|PC
|Borderlands 3: Director’s Cut DLC
|8th April
|PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO
|Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood
|8th April
|PC
|Say No! More
|9th April
|PC, Switch
|Trials of Fire
|9th April
|PC
|Final Fantasy 14 open beta
|13th April
|PS5
|Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey
|15th April
|PC
|SaGa Frontier Remastered
|15th April
|PS4, PC, Switch
|MLB The Show 21
|20th April
|PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO
|Maskmaker
|20th April
|PC VR, PSVR
|Humankind
|22nd April
|PC, Stadia
|Judgment
|23rd April
|PS5, XSX, Stadia
|NieR Replicant ver1.22474487139…
|23rd April
|PC, PS4, XBO
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids
|29th April
|PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Stadia
|New Pokemon Snap
|30th April
|Switch
|Returnal
|30th April
|PS5
|Buildings Have Feelings Too!
|April TBC
|PC, PS4, XBO, Switch
|Century: Age of Ashes
|April TBC
|PC
|El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron
|April TBC
|PC
|Mundaun
|April TBC
|Switch
|Rogue Invader
|Early April TBC
|PC
|Yonder The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
|April TBC
|PS5
|Sayri: The Beginning
|April TBC
|PC, Consoles TBC
|Resident Evil 8 Village
|April TBC
|PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Stadia
|Hood: Outlaws and Legends
|April TBC
|PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO
|Monster Harvest
|April TBC
|PC, Switch
|Famicom Detective Club
|April TBC
|Switch
|Mass Effect Legendary Edition
|April TBC
|PC, PS4, XBO
|Subnautica
|April TBC
|Switch
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|April TBC
|PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch
|Deathloop
|April TBC
|PC, PS5
|Knockout City
|April TBC
|PC, PS4, XBO, Switch
|Mythopia
|April TBC
|Switch
|Biomutant
|April TBC
|PC, PS4, XBO
This is all about the upcoming games in the month of April this year and the gamers who want to check all the new upcoming games can easily check all the game through our website, till then stay tuned with u because we will update all the upcoming games on the monthly basis.