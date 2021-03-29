ENTERTAINMENT

April 2021 Games Release Dates: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, And PC

Every game lover must be very excited for this month as there is going to be so many games that will release this month on several platforms. If you want to know what are those games then here’s the complete list of them so let’s find out all of it…

Contents hide
1 April 2021 Games Release Dates List:
1.1 1. Outriders:
1.2 2. Resident Evil 7:
1.3 3. Lost Words: Beyond the Page:
2 4. New Pokemon Snap
April 2021 Games Release Dates List:

1. Outriders:

Outriders Release Date

  • Outriders Release Date: 1st April 2021
  • Genre: Action

The most awaited and popular game which created an unexpected hype between the gamers is Outriders which is a collaborative role-playing third-person video game which is created by People Can Fly and distribute by Square Enix’s European subsidiary. The game is alls et to release on 1st April 2021 and the platform on which the game will be released are Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia.

2. Resident Evil 7:

Resident Evil 7 Release Date

  • Resident Evil 7 Release Date: 1st April 2021
  • Genre: Fight, Action, Survival

Resident Evil 7 is a survival horror game that is created and published by Capcom and this is the seventh version of this amazing franchise of horror game and the franchise’s endurance fear reasons, featuring research. The game is all about the character name Ethan Winters and in all the game he searches for his wife in a deserted farm owned by an infected house where he solves several puzzles and fight with enemies and this is the only games which collect these hype in the games section.

3. Lost Words: Beyond the Page:

Lost Words: Beyond the Page Release Date

  • Lost Words: Beyond the Page Release Date: 6th April 2021
  • Genre: Platform game, Adventure game, Indie game, Casual game, Adventure

The most tremendous and popular game named Lost Words: Beyond the Page is all set to release very soon on all the gaming platform to give the gamers a wonderful experience of thrill pack entertainment. The narration and writing of this game are done by Rhianna Pratchett and the game is all about the sheets of a record and a romance novel where you run on information and apply them to communicate with the world encompassing you.

4. New Pokemon Snap

New Pokemon Snap Release Date

  • New Pokemon Snap Release Date: 30th April 2021
  • Genre: Simulation

The 20- years old original game of N64 is ready to remake by Nintendo and they are all set to launch the New Pokemon Snap to the Switch. This game is the sequel of the classic Nintendo 64 game which comes with a tag line of “an all-new adventure of Pokemon Snap”. The game is the photography game in which the player has to capture the pokemon which is in the impressive visuals, adorably genuine Pokemon style, and lots of simple faces getting a restoration. The game is alls et to launch on 30th April 2021 only on Nintendo Switch.

Here is the list of the full release date of the games that are scheduled to launch in the month of April:

Game Release Date Platform
Outriders 1st April PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Stadia
Resident Evil 7 1st April Stadia
Lost Words: Beyond the Page 6th April PC, PS4, XBO, Switch
Oddworld: Soulstorm 6th April PC, PS5, PS4
Star Wars Republic Commando 6th April PS4, Switch
Before Your Eyes 8th April PC
Borderlands 3: Director’s Cut DLC 8th April PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO
Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood 8th April PC
Say No! More 9th April PC, Switch
Trials of Fire 9th April PC
Final Fantasy 14 open beta 13th April PS5
Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey 15th April PC
SaGa Frontier Remastered 15th April PS4, PC, Switch
MLB The Show 21 20th April PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO
Maskmaker 20th April PC VR, PSVR
Humankind 22nd April PC, Stadia
Judgment 23rd April PS5, XSX, Stadia
NieR Replicant ver1.22474487139… 23rd April PC, PS4, XBO
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids 29th April PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Stadia
New Pokemon Snap 30th April Switch
Returnal 30th April PS5
Buildings Have Feelings Too! April TBC PC, PS4, XBO, Switch
Century: Age of Ashes April TBC PC
El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron April TBC PC
Mundaun April TBC Switch
Rogue Invader Early April TBC PC
Yonder The Cloud Catcher Chronicles April TBC PS5
Sayri: The Beginning April TBC PC, Consoles TBC
Resident Evil 8 Village April TBC PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Stadia
Hood: Outlaws and Legends April TBC PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO
Monster Harvest April TBC PC, Switch
Famicom Detective Club April TBC Switch
Mass Effect Legendary Edition April TBC PC, PS4, XBO
Subnautica April TBC Switch
Subnautica: Below Zero April TBC PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch
Deathloop April TBC PC, PS5
Knockout City April TBC PC, PS4, XBO, Switch
Mythopia April TBC Switch
Biomutant April TBC PC, PS4, XBO

This is all about the upcoming games in the month of April this year and the gamers who want to check all the new upcoming games can easily check all the game through our website, till then stay tuned with u because we will update all the upcoming games on the monthly basis.

