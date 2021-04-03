April 5 to 11, weekly horoscope for all zodiac signs – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

We have recently stepped into the month of April and cannot wait to witness what is in store for us. Curious to know if the new week will bring positivity for you? Read on horoscope prediction by Pandit Manish Sharma.

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

Luck will be on your side this month. Income will be good and you will be able to succeed in legal matters. You may have a workload at the beginning of the week.

Opponents will try to dominate. You may have to travel. You will be able to give a good performance at the workplace. Things will be comfortable between you and your partner.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

Taurus april arrives in the first week

You may have to deal with some issues at the beginning of the week. Some important tasks can waste your time. However, after Tuesday you will feel relieved. There may be sudden money gains by the end of the week. You will get immense support from your friends and family.

However, there may be problems in the job. Keep an eye on your health as you may be suffering from common cold.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

This would be a good week for the zodiac. You will get good support in work and your income will be good. Luck will be on your side and you will be able to work on time because of it.

This week may be unnecessary. You may meet an old friend by the end of the week. You will be able to avoid wastage of time and continue to improve on the professional front.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

April horoscope cancer

The coming week will be excellent for you, but there will be constant fear. You will be able to leave all your opponents behind. The plan you had planned will be successful and you may see an increase in income.

By the end of the week you may face some unnecessary problems and this can be a waste of time. If you are looking for a partner for marriage then you may find one this week.

Don’t miss: April 1 to 30, monthly horoscope forecast for all zodiac signs

Singh (23 July – 22 August)

Luck will support you throughout this week. You may have to travel in the coming week. Your opponents will try to dominate. Your plans may go wrong and all your secrets may be revealed. Things will get better by the end of the week. However, you may have a dispute with your neighbor.

If you have invested somewhere, there is a possibility that you may incur some losses.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

April week first april horoscope waro

You may initially feel depressed. There may be a decrease in income and an increase in expenditure. However, as you come into the week, things will get better. Your opponents will calm down and you will feel a lot safer because of it. By the end of the week you are likely to have an argument with your children.

Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from digestive issues. You will get good support from your partner.

Tula (23 September – 22 October)

You need to be vigilant throughout the week. Make sure you don’t make fun of them anyway and take good care of your children. Chances are you might get insulted. Income will be good and you will be able to complete all the work.

You can plan to travel towards the south direction by the end of the week. There is a possibility of a health problem or injury to the leg.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

April horoscope in April week

You will be able to work according to your plans. Income will be better this week. You may also receive new work offers. Expenses may also increase. You will get progress in the profession.

Due to the inappropriate behavior of your partner, things may not be very good on the personal front.

Dhanu (22 November – 21 December)

This is a very good week for you. You will get good support in work and your earnings will also be good. You will meet your friends. If you are fighting a legal case, then you will get success.

Most of your time this week will go into domestic matters. Your father will support you fully. Take care of your health as you may suffer from headache, tension or neck pain.

Capricorn (22 December to 19 January)

First week of april

This is not a great week for the sun to move forward. (Gifts according to Sunshine) There will be unnecessary spending, controversy and non-cooperation at work. However, by the end of the week, you may see your plans succeed and earnings increase. You may eventually get the money that was stuck for a long time. You are likely to get good news by the end of the week.

Problems can occur at the workplace and business will be slow. You may get into an argument with your partner.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

There will be more pressure at the workplace but there will be support. You may get bad news in the middle of the week. The expenses will increase this week but you will also get happiness by the end of the week. Your plans will succeed.

May suffer from stomach upset, take care of yourself. If you are unmarried, you will receive marital offers.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

April horoscope week is the weekly for the people of Pisces.

You have to do a lot of work over the weekend. Your father will be with you throughout the week. New tasks will come to you and support will be received. Income will increase in the middle of the week. You have a chance to travel.

This week the stress of your job will not reduce. Take care of your health. You may suffer from eye, ear or headache. You may also suffer from a common cold and pain in the right hand. Disputes with your partner will end.

We hope you have a wonderful week! For such and weekly horoscope, stay tuned!