April 8, lineup, pitcher, odds

As God willing. It’s Mariners Baseball Time!

To be honest, I don’t know how anyone in working America would be able to do anything today (or how they did it on Thursday). We have the Masters going on, and baseball is starting. You’re telling me that when Tiger Woods is in Augusta and Robbie Ray is making his debut for the Twins against Buxton and Correa, I should focus on my work?

Ha. Yes, good luck with that.

I am absolutely mad. Like a kid at Christmas or Halloween. I’m so excited and feel like I’m about to step out of my skin. The sailors are back!

Anyway, let’s get back to the realm of professionalism (for now), and look at the betting preview for the season opener against the Twins in Minnesota.