April 9, lineup, pitcher, odds

It was time for the second game of the season, as the Mariners were able to win the season opener against Minnesota thanks to a two-run homer in the first innings by Mitch Hanniger. It was the only run the Mariners would score throughout the day, but thanks to a strong outing by Robbie Ray, that was all they needed for a 2–1 victory.

Chances are we are going to see some more crimes today. Robbie Ray is one of only two pitchers so far this year to have played seven innings in one start, while the Twins have said they do not expect any of their starters to go beyond four or five innings on any start Is.

match up Seattle Mariners 1-0 Minnesota Twins 0-1 Saturday, April 9 11:10 am PT

What is the Mariners game today?

The Mariners play at 11:10 AM PT.

What is channel?