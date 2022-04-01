April Fool. Lidl's SUV, the Benalla ethics officer, a feline brigade... The best jokes of April 1st

Anonymous, personalities, media, institutions… Like every year, they all release their April Fools, more or less successful at a time when “fake news” is already spreading widely. Here is a selection.

Most Reliable: Lidl’s SUV

It’s not Lidl who announces it but auto-moto website After sweaters and trainers, the German brand will launch its low-cost SUV in its own colours. In the article there are many photos of this “Silvercrest SUV”, which are quite reliable. However, the vehicle will “include a GPS screen, which will be relayed to Lidl’s passengers every week”. Note, we specify, “There will be an audible signal sound to be emitted in case the seat belt is forgotten, if in the trunk, there is no daily product coming from the brand. Lidl” … last point, those Who didn’t catch up for: This car will be sold exclusively in the fisherman class…