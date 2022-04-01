April Fools 2022 Live: The best jokes and pranks whatever happens

Ryan Reynolds says goodbye to Hollywood

Wrexham Football Club co-owner Ryan Reynolds has sensationally agreed to play in goal for the National League club.

Over the weekend, the Hollywood star is looking forward to his first clean sheet against Stockport County.

The Dragons, who compete in the National League, are in trouble after having injured all three of their first team goalkeepers.

And now it looks like the situation is looking really desperate as boss Phil Parkinson has made an offer to recruit Reynolds – the club’s co-owner since February 2021.

The 45-year-old actor himself told the Daily Star Sport exclusively: “It’s April now and we can’t sign any more players, so I’m a fool I don’t want to play.

“Sure, it’s fun to be in Hollywood movies and play a superhero like Deadpool. But it’s time…