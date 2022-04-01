April Fool’s Day 2022 – The best jokes and pranks of the sports world

Anthony Davis and Tom Brady are among the stars who have celebrated April Fools’, an unofficial holiday of practical jokes and tricks paired with impressive stunts in the past.



In 2018, the Los Angeles Lakers star posted a poll on Twitter asking his followers if he should cut his famous unibrow. Once the voting is over, 50.6% Percentage Said Davis should get rid of it. So on March 31, Davis posted a video of him shaving your unibrow,

Turns out, it was just an April Fools’ joke. Davis posted a picture of herself on Instagram a day later Unibro still intact,

On April 1, 2019, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shocked Twitterverse and tweeted that he was retiring from football. Till then the ruckus on social media Brady accepted It was a joke. Of course, Brady retired and…