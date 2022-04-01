April Fools’ Day 2022: The best jokes from Wales and around the world

Happy April Fool’s Day! The day when there is a lot of fake news all around. From stories about Ryan Reynolds playing in the goal for Wrexham this weekend to a new name for Mountain Ash, there have been plenty of attempts to ‘fool’ us. The day has been celebrated by various cultures for many centuries, although its exact origins remain a mystery.

April Fools’ Day traditions include cheating or playing practical jokes with others and then saying “April Fools!” shouting is involved.

But figuring out what’s an April Fool’s joke and what isn’t is becoming more and more difficult, so you might be over. Last year’s April Fools’ Day jokes included the claim that the secret wedding ceremony ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding was conducted by a pastor dressed as Elvis.

