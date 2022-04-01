April Fool’s Day 2022: Why is it called April Fool’s Day? holiday history best pranks

We’re Not Fooling – Friday, April 1, 2022 Is April Fools’ Day

The day is traditionally set aside for clowns to have a little fun with other people with hoaxes and practical jokes. And while people around the world mark “Fool’s Day”, its exact origins are unclear.

Tradition holds that April Fool’s Day dates back to 1582, when France moved from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar. Changes made by Pope Gregory XIII moved the start of the new year from late March to January 1, and those who did not make changes were considered “fools”.

People started making fun of those who did not change their calendar and started joking with them.

Others believe that April Fools’ dates are even older.

