April Fool’s Day Live: All the best pranks and jokes from around the world

It’s the first day of April, which means one thing – be careful because they’ll be having a lot of fun.

Yes, April Fools’ Day is here and it’s time again to start questioning everything around you and ask if it’s really true.

It’s becoming more and more difficult to figure out what’s and what’s not, an April Fool’s joke, so you might just be done.

Last year’s April Fools’ Day jokes included the claim that the secret wedding ceremony ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding was conducted by a pastor dressed as Elvis.

The couple revealed their secret ceremony during their bombastic interview with Oprah Winfrey, which prompted a second April Fools’ Day that The Queen herself was going to set the record straight by talking to the American media mogul.

