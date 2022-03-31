April Fool’s Day Prank: 10 best jokes and tricks to play with your friends and family on 1st April

You Love It Or Hate It, April Fools’ Day Comes Every Year—And It’s Either Prank Or Prank

While some of us don’t need excuses to prank our family and friends, April 1st is the only time where you’re not only allowed to prank, but you’re practically encouraged to Goes!

If you’re not sure where to start, here are some of the best April Fools’ Day pranks to get the creative juices flowing.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter I newspaper cut off noise

Chocolate Brussels Sprouts

(Photo: Adobe Stock)