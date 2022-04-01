April Fools’ Day: The best and worst pranks from Aldi’s airline to pot noodle pizza

Tea Ode is the first day of April, which means many of us were unaware of April Fool’s stories, jokes and pranks this morning.

According to tradition, pranks and jokes can be played until noon, before appearing as April Fools.

April Fools jokes that have since become infamous include a 1980 BBC report that claimed Big Ben was going digital and a segment on Panorama showing women harvesting spaghetti from trees.

So how did this year’s April Fools’ pranks compare?

Walker Bread Shaped Crunchies

Walker / Twitter

Crisps brand Walker was one of the big names who, jokingly, announced that they had designed a giant bread-sized crisp.

The 11cm product would have solved the crisp sandwich problem of crumbs falling off the edge of two slices of bread.

pot noodle pizza