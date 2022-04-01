April Fools’ Day: Where Does This Weird Tradition Come From? – Story

The fish in the back, the hoaxes, the absurd information in the media… April 1st is a “joke” day every year. But where does this tradition come from? Many theories exist.

Who says April Fools calls fish. Young or old, everyone enjoys fooling the people around them. A tradition of uncertain origin. This theory often dates back several centuries, as explained by Nadine Crétin, an expert on traditions on French culture. In 1564, King Charles IX of France decided to unify the entire kingdom as the New Year’s date on January 1. But before that, in most areas, the beginning of the year was celebrated on March 25. Until April 1, the French used to give each other gifts as a New Year’s Eve. Since the date change, some have kept the tradition, but in a witty tone, making fake New Year’s gifts or jokes. And…