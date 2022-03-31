April Fools early? Conor Russo announces the release of his first single

Would Conor Russo love the world of entertainment? After participating in the Flemish television show “The Masked Singer”, the Flemish socialist surprised everyone by announcing the release of her debut single “This Is Me” on social networks. What provokes sharp reactions. It must be said that his performance as Rabbit in “The Masked Singer” had already caused controversy. Voices were raised to criticize the fact that a political personality participates in such an event.

But it seems these comments haven’t deterred Conor Russo in any way from his musical ambitions. While he stated that he would never sing again, the president of Vooruit has also announced the next release of his single today.

Still, internet users are very skeptical about the timing of this announcement. And for good reason, we’re on the eve of April 1st… so we’ll have to wait a bit…