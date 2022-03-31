April Fools’ jokes, thoughts, and readers’ favorites from the years

Take things with at least a pinch of salt in the morning on 1st April.

April 1 means April Fool’s Day. Expect pranks, tall stories, and attempts to deceive you.

If you’re participating this year, make sure your prank is signed, sealed, and distributed by noon. After 12 bells the joke is on you, if you play it.

The joke doesn’t have to be cruel, sometimes it’s the light-hearted ones that are the best. But, after two years of lockdown with the same people, you can take some revenge. Below, we take a look at some of the mischievous April Fools’ ideas sent to us by ChronicleLive readers.

Here are some of our favorite reader anecdotes and April Fools’ Day memories

Over the years, readers have sent their April Fools’ memories. Some of them below…