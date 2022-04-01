April Fools: No Surf in Eden Park but KFC Fine-Dining Digestion No Joke

Eden Awash: A cheeky prank from April Fools’ Day suggested that Eden Park would host a surfing event. photo / supply

Put down that surfboard – Eden Park isn’t going to turn into a suburban surf break and you can’t buy a “bit-fishy coin” from your local marine store.

Kiwis took second guesses from what I read today, the cheeky joke celebrating April Fools’ Day.

Auckland’s premier sports venue Eden Park was touted as the next venue for the pro surf competition and we heard Jane Campion’s Oscar-winning film The Power of the Dog followed by the perfect sequel – The Power of the Cat.

There were sea deals offering tampons as a Covid-19 “snorkel filter” and a well-known road safety campaigner revealed they were pulled over for breaking the speed limit.