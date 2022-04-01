April Fool’s Prank 2022: best and worst jokes, jokes and tricks from brands, newspapers and companies

Celebrities and politicians get in on the act for April Fools’ 2022. (all credits: Getty Images)

Once again April Fools turned around and taught us all to take everything with a pinch of salt.

The entertainment world, newspapers and brands try to fool us with elaborate plans.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter I newspaper cut off noise

However, now every joke or laughter managed to trick the audience.

From Ant & Dec’s latest venture to a surprise government appointment, here are some of the moves we’ve made this year.

Ant and December’s crypto plan

TV’s favorite duo Ant & Dec just gave their followers an April Fools’ look at a surprising new technology venture.