April Fool’s pranks: Police introduce invisibility technology

A Metro Vancouver RCMP contingent attempted to win over Harry Potter fans by explaining the new “invisibility cloaking technology” in a news release on April 1.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP said on April Fool’s Day that the areas it covers can expect to see a new uniform and police vehicles equipped with the new technology.

“Public response has shown citizens looking for transparent means of law enforcement service delivery, including a photo with no human beings, and a caption describing an officer in the photo,” the police said in the release.

“While the nature of police work requires covert operations and secrecy, the Ridge Meadows RCMP sought a creative solution and partnered with JK Industries in response.”

The squad said that the new …