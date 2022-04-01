April kicks off World Autism Awareness Month

Laredo, TX. (KGNS) — Last year, the CDC reported that nearly one in 44 children in the US were diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder.

The month of April is known as World Autism Awareness Month, an ongoing initiative to spread awareness on the developmental disorder that impairs the ability to communicate and interact.

In light of the campaign, the Webb County Courthouse will glow blue throughout the month of April.

And there will be an autism awareness kickoff event at Tarver Elementary School on Friday at 9 a.m.

This Saturday, Laredo College will also host a special Autism Awareness Festival, which will include a range of activities and informational booths for the community.

That program will take place on Saturday from 6 pm to 9 pm at Laredo College South Campus.

