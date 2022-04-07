April rain: Rain warning issued for Montreal – Montreal

Prepare those umbrellas.

Environment Canada has issued a rain warning for parts of southern Quebec just ahead of the weekend.

“There is a chance of between 30 and 50 mm of rain on Thursday and Friday,” the public weather agency said.

The notice, which was issued on Wednesday, warns that heavy rains “could cause flooding and water logging on roads.”

“Local flooding is possible in low-lying areas,” it notes.

This warning is in effect in many areas. These include Montreal, Lanaudier and Vaudreuil-Solanges.

The weekend should bring some respite for Montreal. Environment Canada is predicting a mostly dry Saturday with high temperatures of 13 °C.