Aprilia SXR 125 Launch Soon Pre-Bookings Open in India Check Specification Features and More

Aprilia SXR 125 Launch Soon

Finally, the wait is over now because Piaggio India is thinking to launch its new 125 cc scooter for all the youngsters. The name of the upcoming model is Aprilia SXR 125 and all the people waiting for it. Recently the company also launched SXR 160 that already coming with a very genuine hype. Now, the company again hitting the peak of success by introducing another model of scooter. As everyone knows that the companies who compete in the market are extremely superb and always providing many amazing products. Now, the company again picking its speed and launching another model of scooter.

The best part of this launch is that all the users can pre-book the model by just paying a decent amount of Rs. 5000. The process of paying the amount will be completed either online or by visiting the official Aprilia Dealership. While announcing the launch of the model Piaggio India says that it “plans to create the most desired choice of scooters, delivering Great Comfort, Style, and Performance”. So, it is cleared that the upcoming model is a very genuine piece that totally astonishes all the people who ride on it. The company also expecting a very good response because the youngsters love two-wheelers to take a very brilliant ride.

While confirming the launch of Aprilia SXR 125 Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said that “Aprilia SXR 160, the first scooter designed in Italy for India with the new Aprilia design philosophy has received considerable acclaim from the Indian market and to provide even more excitement with the Aprilia SXR, we are now looking forward to the launch of the SXR 125 Are ready. . Our distinguished consumers now have the opportunity to pre-book this latest offering, which can present the lives of Mexicans with a new Aprilia experience”.

In the end, we just want to say that the company will be giving a very brilliant product to give a tough competition in the Indian Market. Everyone knows that the craze for scooters in India is extremely high and all the people are love to get a ride in new models of the scooters. Now, one of the most prominent and amazing companies Piaggio India will be going to launch a new model of scooter. Aprilia SXR 125 is the new model that totally giving a mind-blowing and outstanding experience to all the users. So, stay connected with us to know more interesting and brilliant information related to automobiles.

