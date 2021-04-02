Aprilia SXR 125 Price In India Full Specs Features Mileage Colours & Images

The Italian Motor Vehicle manufacturer company, Piaggio just added one more scooter to their list because they recently launched the 125cc cooter Aprilia SXR 125 in India. The new 125cc scooter is based on the recently launched SXR 160 and expected to come with styling by the Maxi-Scooter. Also, the pre-booking of the vehicle has been started for the token amount of Rs. 5000 or you can also pre-book the vehicle by visiting the nearest Aprilia dealership. The company says that the plan to provide the most desired choice of scooters with Great style, comfort, and performance.

During the announcement of the booking, the Company’s chairman and MD Diego Graffi said,” Aprilia SXR 160, the Indian model but made in Italy for India with some new design philosophy has received a great response from the Indian motor market and they will continue to provide more models of Aprilia SXR, now, we are coming with a new launch of SXR 125 and our precious customers have an opportunity to pre-book this latest offering to Maxify lives with this new Aprilia”.

Aprilia SXR 125 Engine & Features

Engine

The New Aprilia SXR 125 will come with the same BS6 compliant 125cc single-cylinder engine that is currently fitted and working in SR 125 and the Storm 125. It has a three-valve motor of fuel injected that gives a power of 9.4 bhp at 7250 rpm and creates peak torque of 9.9 Nm at 6250 rpm, which comes with CVT automatic transmission. Also, we are expecting that the engine specification will remain the same in SXR 125. The model will be available in four paint schemes, Glossy White, Matt Black, Glossy Red, and Matt Blue.

Features

If we talk about the features of the Aprilia SXR 125 so, Piaggio has promised that the Aprilia SXR 125 will come with some amazing and attractive features that have never seen in any other budgeted model. In the SXR 125, you will get to see LED Headlights, Full digital clusters, side body panels, chrome accents, tall windscreen, Bluetooth Mobike Connectivity option, LED Taillights, Bigger and Comfortable seating, integrated LED Daytime Running lights, adjustable rear suspension, Aprilia graphics with Signature, and disc brake with CBS.

Also, during the announcement, the company said that the Aprilia SXR 125 has been designed in Italy for India and it will be provided with a great style combination, extraordinary riding comfortable experience, great performance, with some great ergonomics that will be liked by many customers.