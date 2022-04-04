Aprilia’s Espargaro beats Martin for first Grand Prix win

Starting his 200th MotoGP race this weekend, Espargaro took Aprilia’s first modern-era pole on Saturday and advanced it to claim his first Grand Prix victory – in any class spanning 283 races as of 2004 Ending a record wait for the win.

Aprilia made its MotoGP return in 2015, bowing out at the end of a miserable spell in 2004, taking its first podium after several seasons at Silverstone last year as the slowest producer in the Premier Class.

Poleman Espargaro made a slow start from the line and allowed second-placed Jorge Martin on Pramac Ducati to take the lead.

VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini briefly finished second, but Espargaro pushed him back into Turn 2 while a fast-start pole on Honda’s factory Espargaro…