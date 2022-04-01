April’s big premium bond winners revealed

Two lucky premium bond winners, who received the £1m jackpot, thought they were being liquidated as part of April Fools’ Day.

Hereford & Worcester’s first millionaire saw his draw number 117XT770430. He held a maximum of £50,000 in premium bonds and purchased the winning bond in October 2006.

He is the third lucky premium bond winner to receive a £1m prize from the sector.

The second holder also had their winning number 112WT615892 for more than 15 years. He lives in West Sussex and holds £49,995 in premium bonds, having bought the winning bond in July 2006.

Overall, NS&I said this latest win makes him the tenth premium bond millionaire from West Sussex.

NS&I Retail Director Jill Waters said: “Congratulations to our Premium Bond Jackpot winners…