Apsara Rani Item Song in D Company

Ram Gopal Varma Aka RGV is back in his favorite genre with his upcoming film D Company. The film is a true story of how a street gang led by crime kingpin Dawood Ibrahim in Mumbai became the world’s most dangerous criminal organization. According to RGV, the film D Company is not just Dawood’s biopic, but the entire ‘D Company’. Now Ram Gopal Varma is showering Apsara Rani Shaking a leg to an item song in D Company. This news was confirmed by Ram Gopal Varma himself by sharing a picture of himself with Apsara Rani on Twitter, and he said, “O Mr. Dawood Ibrahim, our film Hamari Angel Queen Apsara Rani’s item is a big way to see D Company. DANCE KATHAM !!! “

It is known that Apsara Rani’s ‘Bhoomi Badhaal’ song in Maas Maharaja Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer action drama Crack brought her to a lot of craze.

After his previous film company, which released in 2002, Ram Gopal Varma titled the upcoming film D Company, which is based on Mumbai-based D Company, headed by Dawood Ibrahim. Along with Dawood Ibrahim, the upcoming film will also feature stories from other gangsters who survived under the roof of D Company.