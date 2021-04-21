Apurva Agnihotri talks about Joining Anupamaa – TMT Updates

ENTERTAINMENT

Apurva Agnihotri talks about Joining Anupamaa

Anupamaa on Star Plus is a present which has soared to new heights of success. It has raked in wonderful critiques and is topping the listing of High 5 TRPs since months. However nowadays the present just isn’t going as earlier than and most of the forged have examined constructive for COVID 19. Whereas followers have been awaiting a number of the lead actors to return to shoot since they examined constructive, it seems like we can even see a brand new entry within the present. Becoming a member of the forged shall be actor Apurva Agnihotri. He was final seen in Bepanaah and is returning to the screens after a bit.

Speaking about taking on the present and the character, Apurva says to a number one leisure portal, “My character will deliver twists and turns within the lifetime of Anupamaa and Shah Parivaar. I made a decision to just accept this function, as a result of it’s totally different in some ways. My character has quite a lot of layers.  There are a lot of points and lots of shades to his character which can come out because the present progresses. With this present, I shall be again on TV after a niche of someday. When Anupamaa was supplied to me, it was too good a chance to refuse as a result of clearly Rajan Shahi is among the greatest Producers within the Tv trade and this present is probably the most profitable present on Star Plus and TV, so there was actually no cause to say no.”

From the seems of it, followers are positively in for a deal with because the narrative may take a brand new flip.

Anupamaa options Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.

