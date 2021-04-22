‘Aranmanai 3’ first look posted released, movie expected to release in Summer 2021 – TMT

LATEST

'Aranmanai 3' first look posted released, movie expected to release in Summer 2021

Submit-production work on the movie has been in full swing for the previous few weeks because the taking pictures of the upcoming film ‘Aranmanai 3’ starring Sunder C, has been accomplished just lately. At this level, Sundar C examined constructive for COVID 19, and he’s presently in isolation and is predicted to renew technical work on ‘Aranmanai 3’ quickly.

At this level, each the movement poster and the primary look poster of this movie have simply been launched. This poster has been shared by Sundar C, Arya, Rashi Khanna, Yogi Babu, Sakshi Agarwal, Khushboo, Sampathraj, Manopala, amongst others, on their social media web page.

It’s value noting that the primary look poster and movement poster video of the film ‘Aranmanai 3’ is presently going viral on social media. It’s value mentioning that Satya has composed the music for this movie which might be launched quickly

Sunder C, Arya, Andrea, Raashi Khanna, Sakshi Agarwal, Vivek, Yogibabu, Kovai Sarala, and plenty of others have starred within the movie.

