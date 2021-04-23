LATEST

Aranmanai 3 First Look Poster Released Check Out Full Star Cast Trailer Teaser Images

Avatar
By
Posted on
Aranmanai 3 First Look Poster Released

The much-awaited film “Aranmanai 3” first look has launched on twenty second April. That is an Indian horror comedy movie collection which is directed by Sundar C. The primary half was launched in 2014 and the second a part of Aranmanai launched in 2016. The primary a part of the Aranmanai film was starring Hansika Motwani, Manobala, Kovai Sarala, and Chithra Lakshmanan. The “Aranmanai 3” has Arya, Andrea, and Raashi Khanna are within the lead function and the primary look has all three characters. The poster has Raashi Khanna, Sundar, Arya, Sundar C, Sakshi Agarwal, Comic Viviek, Manobala, and Sampanth Raj. The capturing of this movie has been accomplished and many of the photographs have been shouted in Jaipur palace. T

The film has been produced by Sundar C underneath the banner Avni Cinemas. The music has been given by Sathya and cinematography has completed by UK Senthilkumar. The primary half story was a couple of ghost and Hansika Motwani performed the ghost in that and within the second half, Trisha performed that function. Now the third half has include Arya performs the ghost within the film. That is the primary film of Arya the place she’s going to see enjoying this character. The story of every half is totally different from one other. Within the first two elements, each of the principle leas justified the character and the viewers beloved

them enjoying that function. The lead actor Arya is an Indian actor and produced who primarily labored in Tamil Movies. He was additionally part of the Forbes India 2015 version. He has labored in lots of supperhit movies equivalent to Arinthim Ariyamalum, Naan Kadavul, Madrasapattinam, Boss Engira, Raja Rani, R.Kannan, Arrambam, and Irandam Ulagam. He has received the Filmfare Award for Greatest Male Debut- South. The story of the primary half revolves round a household who resides in a haunted palace There’s a son, daughter, and

the couple on this palace who discover some paranormal actions within the palace. They’re in search of a purchaser to allow them to promote this palace. Then they discover out that there are various heirs to this palace in order that they required to take permission from them. The couple repair a digital camera within the populace to allow them to see these actions. They lastly got here to know that there’s a ghost within the palace they usually tries to flee from there. There’s a pinch of comedy as effectively that can loosen up the viewers for a couple of minutes. The makers will quickly announce the launching date of this film. To know extra about this text keep related to us.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
48
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
46
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
44
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
43
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
41
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
40
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
40
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
40
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top