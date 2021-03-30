Aranya Movie Leaked On Tamil Rockers – Tech Kashif » todayssnews

Aranya Movie Obtain: Aranya Movie Get Movierulz Todaypk A2movies Isaimini Moviesda Tamilrockers: Directed by Prabhu Salomon, it will star in Vishnu Vishal.

Cast and crew: Rana’s upcoming bilingual drama film Aranya is written and directed by Prabhu Solomon. This film is produced worldwide by Eros. The music for this movie was composed by Shantanu Moitra. This movie was each shot in Tamil as Kaadan and Telugu as Aranya respectively, while Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi. This movie casts Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Shriya Pilganokar and Pulkit Samrat.

Story: Rana enjoying the position of Bandev, the interlocutor, is seen protecting the Kaziranga forest from invaders. This film is all about protecting forests and wildlife, especially elephants, from poachers and politicians who illegally occupy forest land and exploit the forest.

Trailer: The movie trailer was unveiled by Raana on the eve of World Wildlife Day. A movie trailer has received applause from all over Tollywood since its launch. He talked about how this movie modified him as a person and discovered quite a bit about animals.

Launch date: This movie will hit theaters on 26th April 2021. The preliminary release of this film was April 2, 2020. However, not realized due to covid-19 pandemic.

OTT platform: The film producer has not yet announced that the film will premiere on the OTT platform.

