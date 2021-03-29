Aranya Telugu Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, TamilRockers, Movierulz, Mp4moviez

Download Aranya Movie: is an emerging Indian Tamil language drama film written and directed by Prabhu Solomon. Produced by Eros International featuring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain. The film was simultaneously shot in Telugu as Aranya (Jungle) and Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi (Elephants Are My Friends), each with slightly different cast members.

The film is scheduled for release on March 26, 2021, delayed from its initial release on April 2, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Download Aranya Movie Cast

Rana Daggubati as Bandev, a jungle man who lives with elephants

Vishnu Vishal as Singa

Pulkit Samrat as Shankar

Zoya Hussain as Arvi

Shriya Pilgaonkar as Arundhati

Unnikrishnan the elephant

Anant Mahadevan as Kurinjinathan

aranya movie download movierulz aranya movie download tamilrockers watch aranya movie online Watch aranya telugu movie online aranya telugu movierulz aranya movierulz download aranya movie online

Disclaimer: FilmyOne.com does not promote or endorse any form of piracy. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request that you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.