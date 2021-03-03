ENTERTAINMENT

Aranya Trailer: Enugula Intu Manushula Archakam – TheMiracleTech

Posted on
Published by TheMiracleTechDesk03 March 2021

Rana Daggubati starrer Wildlife drama Aranya theatrical trailer has released today. According to the trailer, the film is about rescuing elephants and speaking out against deforestation.

The Aranya trailer addresses important topics such as forest encroachment, crony capitalism that disrupts elephant mobility, and conflicts between elephants and humans.

Rana Daggubati is influential in the role of a jungle man who loves elephants and he dares to fight against the corrupt political and corporate system. Rana says, “Manushula Archakam in Enugula Intela, when a journalist requests him to talk on this issue.”

Rana is exceptional in the role and Prabhu Solomon comes up with a motivational film which is scheduled to release on 26th of this month.

