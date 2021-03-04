Aranya transforms me into a person: Rana-TheMiracleTech

Rana Daggubati’s multilingual film, Aranya (in Telugu) is set for release on the 26th of this month. The trailer of the film has been released in all languages ​​today. Rana, who works hard for the film, says that he has learned a lot about nature while making the film.

“We shot for this film for over three years. We were under a year of lockdown. I should thank the producers who are really waiting for theaters to open, even if they have their own TheMiracleTech platform. Thanks to Eros International for this. Everyone would come forward with an advance when making a commercial film, but my grandfather used to say that those who come forward to do this type of film are great. This team is like that. He will always have a special place in my heart and life, ”said Rana.

“Elephants have taught me a lot during the making of this film. Take care of the earth and the earth will take care of you, the elephant said to me. We learn something from every film. But Aranya changed me as a person. In fact, they improved my relationship with humans. We are all part of nature and must co-exist with nature. We saw what happens when nature is angry (Corona), ”Rana said, revealing his experience working with the film.

“I play a character named Aranya who lives in the forest. Whenever there is an issue it is there for the forest. My character is partly inspired by Jadav Paeng. We often wonder what a single man can do. But in 30 years, Jadav planted five to six lakh trees, ”Rana explained about his character.

“Shooting in the jungle is not easy. We think we know about the forest. It seems to stand at Punjagutta junction with all traffic in the daytime and the forests behave differently during the nights. We had to work really hard. For almost a year we did not have a mobile phone and did not know what was happening in the outside world. “

“Working with Lord Solomon is not easy. They used to write dialogues broadly and if we get it from the heart. It changes after he arrives and says it. We will start in Tamil every day and it will take 12-15 days due to language issues. Then, we start in Telugu. He used to say that your Telugu is good and do the same in Tamil. For me and Vishnu, working with Prabhu sir is like going to an acting school and learning new things, ”Rana reveals his experience working with director Prabhu Solomon.

