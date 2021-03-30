LATEST

Aranyak Release Date – A Netflix treat, crew and cast, premise and overview

Aranyak Release Date – A Netflix treat, crew and cast, premise and overview

A 2021 Netflix original, set to be released soon, Aranyak is a roaring action-packed thriller that will leave you wanting more. As if it wasn’t enough to turn it into an action thriller, Aranyak is an enigma with just the right kick of suspense filled with supernatural supernatural drama. Yes, what more could a spectator want to get their adrenaline flowing at the highest speed?

Aranyak was one of the Netflix releases to be made in 2021, according to the list they released a few weeks ago.

Crew and cast:

The very beautiful and a top favorite of her generation, Raveena Tandon is all set to make her debut on the OTT platform with Aranyak. So fans must be fascinated now. They anticipate a mind-boggling drama series starring Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ashutosh Rana, Meghna Malik and Zakir Hussain in lead roles.

The series will be released under the banner of Roy Kapur Films and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment, while Vinay Waikul will direct.

Starting point and overview:

The whole story is based on Himachal, where the mountains bring a serene tension that creates an intriguing look, which is the essence of this series. It tells the story of Kasturi, a female police officer who tries her best to find a balance between her personal and professional life.

She is a diligent police officer and works with a city boy, Angad. The story unfolds with the investigation of the excavated skeletons leading to a long-forgotten Himalayan myth about a blood-numbing and wanted serial killer in the forest.

Kasturi is curious when she discovers something shocking and surprising, which is where we can take theories and build plot expectations as all of this is available.

Release and marketing:

The creators have done a great job in marketing, even though they haven’t done much about it. The official poster for Aranyak was released on March 14, 2021. The poster already had the viewer’s attention.

In any case, the trailer is not out yet and is expected to be released soon. It is said to be out 2-3 weeks before the series premiere, which is still months away, likely around the end of summer 2021.

All we can glean from the few details available is that Aranyak will take a big step in women’s empowerment and equality through the media of a compelling series.

