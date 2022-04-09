Aravindan Balakrishnan: Maoist sect leader who raped followers and held daughter captive dies in jail. UK News

The leader of a Maoist sect, who raped followers and held his daughter captive for three decades, died in prison.

Aravindan Balakrishnan, known as Com. Bala, has for decades waged a “brutal” campaign of violence and “sexual humiliation” against women, a court heard.

The Justice Ministry confirmed to Sky News that the 81-year-old died in custody at HMP Dartmoor on Friday.

His trial heard how he brainwashed his followers into thinking they had god-like powers and invented a supernatural force called Jackie, which he said could trigger natural disasters if disobeyed.

When a Maoist commune, the Workers’ Institute, located in Brixton, south London, was raided in 1978, Balakrishnan imposed his will by dominating a small group of women for the next 35 years.

He…